Quiz: Book Title, Song Title, Or Both?

Do you ever pick up a book at random and think, wow this would make for a great song title? Or maybe sometimes you catch a new song on the radio and you think it would fit a great book, and you immediately start coming up with a plot in your head? Well, you are certainly not alone in that! In fact, if you search a bit, you will be surprised by how many books and songs share a title, even though they have taken no inspiration from each other (and sometimes they have!).
Now, I have a challenge for you: do you love books and music? Do you think you’re pretty good at figuring out if a title is from book, or if it belongs in a song? I’ll go further: do you believe to be a master at separating your book titles from song titles, or do you consider yourself clever enough to guess what’s what?
In this quiz you’ll have the chance to test your skills and brag to your friends… or learn if you just need to start taking better notes.
One important detail before you can start warming up your fingers for this battle against your own wits: below the quiz there is a list revealing which of the options to choose from are book titles, song titles, or both. But no cheating and checking that first! Straight on to the quiz! 🙂
So, how did you do? Are you a master of song and written word, do you have some reason to brag but still need to work on it, or are you a complete lost case in separating which is which?
Whatever the answer, I hope it was at least fun, and that this quiz has made you curious to check some of the titles we chose for you!
Here for the results? Here they are!
Book Titles
My Heart Is A Chainsaw by Stephen Graham Jones
How Beautiful We Were by Imbolo Mbue
When No One Is Watching by Alyssa Cole
Didn’t Nobody Give A Shit What Happened To Carlotta by James Hannaham
Boys Run The Riot by Keito Gaku
You Don’t Have To Fuck People Over To Survive by Seth Tobocman
Light Years From Home by Mike Chen
So Much I Want To Tell You by Anna Akana
Song Titles
Jenny Ran Away In The Mud In The Night (Old Time Traditional)
Space Girl by Frances Forever
My Cosmic Autumn Rebellion by The Flaming Lips
It Will Come Back by Hozier
The Body Is A Blade by Japanese Breakfast (lead singer is Michelle Zhauner, author of Crying In H Mart)
Both
Bet On It by Jodie Slaughter, song from High School Musical 2
I Love You But I’ve Chosen Darkness by Claire Vaye Watkins, song by According To Plan
Love Hurts by Malorie Blackman, song by Nazareth
We Are Okay by Nina Lacour, song by Joshua Radin
Born To Be Hanged by Keith Thompson, song by Severed Heads Of State
