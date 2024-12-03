There’s A Taylor Swift Book for Every Era
Your Bookish Swiftie Gift Guide: A Taylor Swift Book for Every Era
Whether you’re the Swiftie or you’re shopping for the perfect book for the Swiftie in your life, these Taylor Swift books would make for excellent gifting this season and beyond. It should not come as a surprise, though, the vast majority of these books are written by white authors–that’s not a slight on either Swift or the writers but rather a reflection of the vast majority of the fandom, as well as those who are connected to, within, or observing it. Hopefully we’ll see Swift fans of color adding more to this canon of Taylor Lit soon.
Everything to Know About NIGHTBITCH Before You See the Movie
Nightbitch is one of the most highly anticipated movies of the month. But if you’ve seen the trailer and have yet to read the book, you probably have questions: The trailer looks weird. Will the movie be weird? What the heck is the movie about? What can we expect from the film? We’re here to answer all of your burning questions!
Book-to-Screen Adaptations Coming to a Big (or Small) Screen Near You This December
It might be cold out, but the December adaptation news is piping hot. We have some exciting new movies getting theatrical releases this month. After all, we’re right in the middle of awards eligibility season, so Hollywood is releasing some of its best. On top of that, we’ve got another highly anticipated series streaming this month. With the weather outside being so frightful, and all the “quality time” you’ll be spending with your extended family this season, it’s time to tune in to these must-see adaptations.
Yes, Romance Novels are Political
In short, yes, romance novels are political. And some of the reasons for that are the same reasons they’re so often made the laughingstock of the literary world: because they are stories typically by, for, and starring women. Historically, publishing has primarily considered serious, political writing to be the domain of men. But as we’ve learned from the feminist movement, the personal is political. Stories about women looking for love, fighting for what they want, and navigating interpersonal relationships in a patriarchal society that values men’s wants and needs above people of any other gender is, indeed, inherently political.
The Best New Books Out in December, According to Indie Booksellers
Every month, the American Booksellers Association put together a list of the top 25 new book releases of the upcoming month as their Indie Next List Preview. These are books that were nominated by booksellers at independent bookstores across the country, and they cover all genres and categories. Each book has a quote from a bookseller about why they recommend this book, and these recommendations can be printed out as “shelf-talkers” to display in store.
Go Out with a Bang: 8 Excellent New SFF Books Out December 2024
It’s the last month of 2024—but don’t finalize that list of your favorite books of the year just yet! There are still a bunch more great books coming our way, including some amazing science fiction and fantasy reads. If nerding out in space, or with magical beings, or in other worlds is your thing, you should find plenty to love on this list of excellent new SFF books out December 2024.
The 8 Most-Anticipated New Queer Books Out in December 2024
December is usually a quieter month in publishing, but this year has some heavy hitters at the very end of the year, including some of the most-anticipated queer books of the year! There’s a new ghost love story from Samantha Allen, author of the unforgettable sapphic sasquatch horror comedy Patricia Wants to Cuddle. We also have a new release from Julia Armfield, who wrote the gorgeous queer horror novel Our Wives Under the Sea. Plus: queer snakes, a gay gothic, a sapphic roller derby romance, M/M royal romance, lesbian survival horror, and more.
December’s Best Book Club Books
there are other ways to take a break from it all that are the opposite of brain rotting. The specific ways I’m thinking involve sisters who used to be snakes in Tang Dynasty China, beaucoup romantasies, and even a trip to the Finnish underworld.
The Best Books Coming Out in December
The last few weeks have been interesting for new book releases. Fall is a big season in the book world, and the last few Tuesdays have had some very buzzy books come out by bestselling, award-winning authors, as well as some highly anticipated debut authors. There have also been a few lulls where there aren’t as many titles to choose from, no doubt because of the start of holiday season.
Your 2024 Guide to (Mostly) Bookish Holiday Gifts
Bookmark this page and check for weekly updates now through the holidays (and even a little into the new year). So far you’ll find our picks for gifts for audiobook lovers, bookish gifts under $30, board games for holiday gatherings, and a roundup of cozy sweaters for festive comfort. Still to come are last-minute gift ideas, gifts for the reader who has everything, Book Riot staff picks for the best non-bookish gifts, and more. We’ve rounded up the best gifts for readers at prices for every budget, and tossed in a few deals on gifts we think you might enjoy.
