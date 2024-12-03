There’s A Taylor Swift Book for Every Era

Welcome to The Best of Book Riot, our daily round-up of what’s on offer across our site, newsletters, podcasts, and social channels. Not everything is for everyone, but there is something for everyone.

Whether you’re the Swiftie or you’re shopping for the perfect book for the Swiftie in your life, these Taylor Swift books would make for excellent gifting this season and beyond. It should not come as a surprise, though, the vast majority of these books are written by white authors–that’s not a slight on either Swift or the writers but rather a reflection of the vast majority of the fandom, as well as those who are connected to, within, or observing it. Hopefully we’ll see Swift fans of color adding more to this canon of Taylor Lit soon.