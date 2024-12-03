The 8 Most-Anticipated New Queer Books Out in December 2024
December is usually a quieter month in publishing, but this year has some heavy hitters at the very end of the year, including some of the most-anticipated queer books of the year! There’s a new ghost love story from Samantha Allen, author of the unforgettable sapphic sasquatch horror comedy Patricia Wants to Cuddle. We also have a new release from Julia Armfield, who wrote the gorgeous queer horror novel Our Wives Under the Sea. Plus: queer snakes, a gay gothic, a sapphic roller derby romance, M/M royal romance, lesbian survival horror, and more.
These aren’t the only queer books out in December, of course. There are some big sequels and companion novels out in December, including The Shutouts by Gabrielle Korn, Heavenly Tyrant (Iron Widow #2) by Xiran Jay Zhao, Ardent Violet and the Infinite Eye (The Starmetal Symphony #2) by Alex White, and The Rivals (Claudia Lin #2) by Jane Pek. I’ve also included even more queer books out today as a bonus for All Access paid subscribers.
Now, onto the most exciting new books out in December!
New Queer Books: December 2024
Roland Rogers Isn’t Dead Yet by Samantha Allen (Gay Fiction)
If you haven’t read Samantha Allen’s Patricia Wants to Cuddle, you’re missing out. It’s truly an experience. So I shouldn’t surprised that her newest book has such an off-the-wall premise. Adam Gallagher is a gay memoirist who has been tapped to be the ghostwriter for celebrity Roland Rogers’s memoir. Roland is finally ready to come out, and this is an excellent opportunity for Adam. There’s just one little complication: Roland is dead and can only communicate through a smart speaker.
Private Rites by Julia Armfield (Sapphic Speculative Fiction)
If you, like me, loved Our Wives Under the Sea, you’ll be eagerly awaiting her newest. This is a retelling of King Lear, set in a world devastated by never-ending rain. When their famous and cruel father dies, three estranged sisters are brought back to their family home to sort through the secrets he left behind. Meanwhile, they’re also struggling with their romantic lives, including Isla’s strained relationship with her ex-wife.
Sister Snake by Amanda Lee Koe (Sapphic Speculative Fiction)
I loved this literary speculative story about two sisters who began their lives together as snakes in Tang Dynasty China. Now, they couldn’t be more different: Su is a conservative politician’s wife in Singapore while Emerald scrapes by as a queer sugar baby living in New York City with an artist friend. It’s a beautiful and bruising story about racism, assimilation, and the complexities of found family. I don’t know how to talk about this one succinctly, but you can get my full thoughts on today’s episode of All the Books.
Content warnings: Rape, assault, transmisogyny (this is a significant plot, not just mentioned in passing), pregnancy trauma, misogyny, homophobia.
The Resurrectionist by A. Rae Dunlap (M/M Gothic)
Set in Edinburgh, Scotland in 1828, this debut gothic follows medical student James Willoughby. To practice on a human cadaver, he needs to join a Surgeon School that he can’t afford. Dissectionist Nye MacKinnon offers him a cheaper option, which is how James finds himself pulled into the world of body snatching. He can’t help falling for Nye, convinced by his mission, but soon the two face off against rival body snatchers—and serial killers—Burke and Hare.
Blood Sweat Glitter by Iona Datt Sharma (Sapphic Roller Derby Romance)
A sapphic roller derby romance with that adorable cover? I can’t resist. Eleanor is struggling, on and off the track. Her team is failing so badly they may be kicked out of the league. Her job as a nurse has pushed her to the brink, and she feels isolated from her friends and family. When Robin joins the team, Eleanor is frustrated by her lateness, forgetfulness, and impractical clothing. But she’s also a brilliant skater, and the team needs her. The more time they spend together, the more Eleanor realizes there’s more beneath the surface than she thought, and Robin might just be the one to help her out of her rut.
Boyfriends Volume Three by refrainbow (M/M/M/M Graphic Novel)
Judge me all you want, but this series is a delight. Originally a Webtoon, it follows four college guys in a polycule together: Prep, Goth, Nerd, and Jock. Yes, those are their names. It’s just as tooth-achingly sweet as you’d expect, and I can’t wait to pick this volume up. It follows the four of them as they graduate and try to figure out what they want their lives together to look like in the future.
The Rules of Royalty by Cale Dietrich (M/M YA Contemporary)
Did anyone order an M/M take on The Princess Diaries? Jamie Johnson is the secret prince of the European country Mitanor, and the press is about to tell everyone. Now, he’s spending the summer learning royal etiquette, tutored by Erik Lindstrom, the “spare prince” of another kingdom. But they didn’t plan to fall for each other, and they’ll have to choose whether to follow their hearts or follow the rules of royalty.
What the Woods Took by Courtney Gould (Lesbian YA Horror)
Courtney Gould is back with another fantastic lesbian YA horror novel. This one is inspired by the Troubled Teen Industry and so-called wilderness therapy programs. The REVIVE program—hiking for 50 days with other “troubled teens” and two unqualified camp counselors—is bad enough, but when the adults disappear overnight, the teens are forced to figure out how to survive…even when they start to see monstrous figures in the woods with all-too-familiar faces.
Content warnings: substance abuse, mentions of suicide, death/harm of a child, mentions of sexual assault/child sexual abuse, gore/violence
17 More Queer Books Out This Week
