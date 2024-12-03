The Best New Books Out in December, According to Indie Booksellers
December is usually one of the quietest months in publishing, but there are always some absolute gems that come out at the very end of the year. How do you find them? Well, asking a bookseller is always a good strategy.
Every month, the American Booksellers Association put together a list of the top 25 new book releases of the upcoming month as their Indie Next List Preview. These are books that were nominated by booksellers at independent bookstores across the country, and they cover all genres and categories. Each book has a quote from a bookseller about why they recommend this book, and these recommendations can be printed out as “shelf-talkers” to display in store.
Here are five of the best books out in December (and late November), according to indie booksellers—and according to us! These are all Indie Picks that Book Riot writers also recommend. Be sure to click through to the ABA website for the full list, including six Indie Next Picks that are now out in paperback.
The Serviceberry: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural World by Robin Wall Kimmerer
This is the #1 Indie Next List Pick for December!
Potawatomi author Robin Wall Kimmerer made her name with Braiding Sweetgrass, the bestselling book full of stunning nature writing that ruminates on the wisdom human beings can learn from the natural world. Now, Kimmerer is back with The Serviceberry, a book that examines what the land gives to humankind and how we should be more than willing to give back in return. — Kendra Winchester
Private Rites by Julia Armfield
This apocalyptic literary horror novel is from the author of Our Wives Under the Sea. In a futuristic retelling of Shakespeare’s King Lear, three sisters grapple with the mundane horrors of life during an apocalypse. Years of unending rain have reshaped the continents, toppled governments, and brought back a desperate kind of ancient religion. Sisters Agnes, Irene, and Isla have grown apart under the stress of the changing planet, but the death of their architect father forces them to reunite to sort through the famous glass house he built, full of secrets and memories they’d rather forget. Julia Armfield writes haunting queer characters with a creeping sense of dread that you feel in your bones. —Susie Dumond
The City and Its Uncertain Walls by Haruki Murakami
A new Murakami is always going to make waves, and this is his first in six years. Fans of the author will find the Town here familiar. It’s where a Dream Reader reviews dreams and where shadows go on their own way. There’s love, noir, pop culture, jazz, libraries, and the intriguing otherworldliness that we’ve come to expect from Murakami. —Erica Ezeifedi
Sister Snake by Amanda Lee Koe (Sapphic Speculative Fiction)
I loved this literary speculative story about two sisters who began their lives together as snakes in Tang Dynasty China. Now, they couldn’t be more different: Su is a conservative politician’s wife in Singapore while Emerald scrapes by as a queer sugar baby living in New York City with an artist friend. It’s a beautiful and bruising story about racism, assimilation, and the complexities of found family. —Danika Ellis
Not in My Book by Katie Holt
This aptly-titled debut features Rosie, a Peruvian-American young woman who leaves Tennessee behind for the Big City to pursue a writing degree. When she ends up in class with a former crush who has become an arch-nemesis, their bickering leads to so much disruption in class that their instructor only allows them to stay if they write a book together—a tall order for two people who write in such different genres. —Jessica Pryde
Read the full list of 25 books plus six paperback releases at the ABA website.
