The Best New Books Out in December, According to Indie Booksellers

December is usually one of the quietest months in publishing, but there are always some absolute gems that come out at the very end of the year. How do you find them? Well, asking a bookseller is always a good strategy.

Every month, the American Booksellers Association put together a list of the top 25 new book releases of the upcoming month as their Indie Next List Preview. These are books that were nominated by booksellers at independent bookstores across the country, and they cover all genres and categories. Each book has a quote from a bookseller about why they recommend this book, and these recommendations can be printed out as “shelf-talkers” to display in store.