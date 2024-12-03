Everything to Know About NIGHTBITCH Before You See the Movie

Emily has a PhD in English from the University of Southern Mississippi, MS, and she has an MFA in Creative Writing from GCSU in Milledgeville, GA, home of Flannery O’Connor. She spends her free time reading, watching horror movies and musicals, cuddling cats, Instagramming pictures of cats, and blogging/podcasting about books with the ladies over at #BookSquadGoals (www.booksquadgoals.com). She can be reached at emily.ecm@gmail.com.

Nightbitch is one of the most highly anticipated movies of the month. But if you’ve seen the trailer and have yet to read the book, you probably have questions: The trailer looks weird. Will the movie be weird? What the heck is the movie about? What can we expect from the film? We’re here to answer all of your burning questions!

Nightbitch is based on the 2021 novel by Rachel Yoder. The story is a surreal account of an artist-turned-stay-at-home-mom who is convinced she’s turning into a dog. There’s also a strange art show and a mommy-run MLM group. As quirky and fun as that might sound, this novel does dip into horror territory, and there are moments of surprising violence. So if you haven’t read this one yet, content warning for animal harm, which will likely make it into the movie as well because it is a significant part of the plot. Nightbitch takes readers inside the mind of true feminine rage in a way will likely resonate with a lot of viewers right now in this current political climate.