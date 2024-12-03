The Best Books Coming Out in December
The last few weeks have been interesting for new book releases. Fall is a big season in the book world, and the last few Tuesdays have had some very buzzy books come out by bestselling, award-winning authors, as well as some highly anticipated debut authors. There have also been a few lulls where there aren’t as many titles to choose from, no doubt because of the start of holiday season.
And then there are all the sequels of popular books. This week alone has A Monsoon Rising, Thea Guanzon’s follow-up to the romantasy The Hurricane Wars. There’s also YA fantasy Heavenly Tyrant by Xiran Jay Zhao, which comes after the similarly badass Iron Widow from 2021.
As for the rest of December’s notable releases, there’s a comic book world mystery, a romantasy from a bestselling thriller writer, a Korean girl in 1930s Japan, and lots more.
Contemporary Fiction
Sister Snake by Amanda Lee Koe
This is an interesting mix of fantasy and dark humor. Su and Emerald are sisters, but they don’t exactly see eye to eye. Su is content to live in Singapore as the perfect wife of a conservative politician, while Emerald lives a life of hedonism as a beautiful and charming sugar baby in New York City. Oh, and they were both once snakes living in the Tang Dynasty in China. After decades, it takes Emerald having a violent encounter in Central Park for Su to board a flight to New York City, and for the pair to reconcile. But when Emerald moves to conservative Singapore with Su, the eccentric sister may out them both.
Romantasy
The Last One by Rachel Howzell Hall
“Thriller writer Rachel Howzell Hall makes her romantasy debut with this tale of an amnesiac trying to save the world. Kai wakes with no memory of who she is or where she is from, but she still has one clear memory: she must reach the Sea of Devour or all will be lost. Helping her in her journey is a mysterious blacksmith with a skill for fighting, who also warms the flames of her heart.” — Liberty Hardy
Mystery or Thriller
Alter Ego by Alex Segura
“For fans of plots that explore a specific industry, comic books, and character-driven murder mysteries!
Annie Bustamante is currently stuck in her career due to all the film/TV industry changes, plus her dream project has never been possible since the rights for the comic book hero that made her fall in love with comics as a kid, the Lynx, has never been available. That is until now. But all dreams come with a cost and Annie is about to pay it: the person holding the rights is less than ideal and is forcing Annie to team up with a currently disgraced director so that he can have his comeback. Will Annie listen when danger and threats are thrown her way to stop working on the project?
You can read this one as a standalone, but if you’d like to start at the beginning and watch how the Lynx came to be, pick up Secret Identity.” — Jamie Canavés
Historical Fiction
White Mulberry by Rosa Kwon Easton
“A young Korean girl realizes she will have to pass as Japanese in order to get by in 1930s Japan. Miyoung dreams of a brighter future than her small farming village in Japanese-occupied Korea has to offer. So when she’s offered the chance to live with her older sister and receive an education in Japan, she’s elated. But anti-Korean sentiment runs rampant in Kyoto. To achieve the future she’s always dreamed of, Miyoung changes her name to Miyoko and pursues a career as a nurse. Soon, though, war looms on the horizon, and she’ll have to decide what version of herself she wants to fight for.” — Rachel Brittain
Horror
No Place to Bury the Dead by Karina Sainz Borgo
“Set in an unnamed Latin American country, this Jan Michalski Prize-winning novel tells the story of a plague that erases the memory of those affected. When Angustias Romero attempts to leave, she loses her children in transit and finds herself in a rough town called Mezquite, where she puts her children’s bodies to rest. The world Angustias finds herself in is troublingly violent, and there’s something about Mezquite that creates a hallucinatory quality that blurs the lines between life and death.” — Emily Martin
Graphic Novel/Manga
Cemetery Kids Don’t Die Volume One by Zac Thompson and Daniel Irizarri
“The Dreamwave is a gaming console that people play while they’re asleep, making it the perfect method of escape for the Cemetery Kids, four friends whose real lives are anything but fun and games. Their attempts to use a horror game to forget their problems take a dark turn when the game refuses to let them go.” — Eileen Gonzalez
Nonfiction
I Will Scream to the World: My Story. My Fight. My Hope for Girls Everywhere by Jaha Marie Dukureh
“After her family arranged for her to be married at 15, on her wedding night, Jaha Marie Dukureh learned that she had undergone female genital mutilation (FGM) as an infant. Her experience led her to found Safe Hands for Girls, a nonprofit that campaigned for banning FGM in Gambia. In I Will Scream to the World, Dukureh tells her story, highlighting her commitment to the banning of child marriage and FGM worldwide.” — Kendra Winchester
Young Adult
Dust by Alison Stine
“When Thea’s father has a premonition, he moves their family to southern Colorado’s Bloodless Valley. The plan is to unschool Thea and her sister, but it quickly becomes apparent that living on a remote farm takes far more time than they have, so Thea and her sister are left to educate themselves. Except the girls are forbidden from going to the library, as they might become “poisoned” by the internet or books.
But the real poison isn’t in knowledge. The farm where they’ve moved and how it won’t grow anything because of the climate.
So when Thea is allowed to take a job at a local café and meets Ray—a partially Deaf teen just like her—she begins to put together the pieces of the world she’s just entered. It’s declining and quick.” — Kelly Jensen
Romance
Stuck in the Country With You by Zuri Day
“City girl Genesis has inherited a farm, which is trouble enough in its own right. But then she discovers that her new neighbor is the man she had a one-night stand in a moment of weakness, and the man is just as fine as he was all those years ago. His help with her new venture leads to lots of time together, but they’re not destined to be together. Right?” — Jessica Pryde
Science Fiction and Fantasy
The Way by Cary Groner
“For those of you who feel like the end is nigh, here’s an exciting post-apocalyptic novel! It’s set in 2048, after a virus has wiped out most of the people in the world. Nature has already begun to reclaim the lands, and the remaining survivors are few and far between. One lone man in Colorado decides to make the dangerous journey to deliver a potential cure for the virus, and he is joined by a teenage girl, a cat, and a clever crow on his travels.” — Liberty Hardy
Children’s
Love Is Here with You: A Lullaby of Blessings by Jyoti Rajan Gopal & Nabi H. Ali
“This is such a sweet picture book centering a Southeast Asian Hindu family’s bedtime lullaby for their newborn. It features gods and goddesses from the Hindu pantheon protecting the infant, from mighty Durga to wise Saraswati and beloved Ganesha. The lilting, rhyming text is calming and lovely, and the warm illustrations depicting the pantheon, infant, and caring family are gorgeous.” — Margaret Kingsbury
Other Book Riot New Releases Resources:
- All the Books, our weekly new book releases podcast, where Liberty and a cast of co-hosts talk about eight books out that week that we’ve read and loved.
- The New Books Newsletter, where we send you an email of the books out this week that are getting buzz.
- Finally, if you want the real inside scoop on new releases, you have to check out Book Riot’s New Release Index! That’s where I find 90% of new releases, and you can filter by trending books, Rioters’ picks, and even LGBTQ new releases!