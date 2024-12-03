The Best Books Coming Out in December

“For fans of plots that explore a specific industry, comic books, and character-driven murder mysteries!

Annie Bustamante is currently stuck in her career due to all the film/TV industry changes, plus her dream project has never been possible since the rights for the comic book hero that made her fall in love with comics as a kid, the Lynx, has never been available. That is until now. But all dreams come with a cost and Annie is about to pay it: the person holding the rights is less than ideal and is forcing Annie to team up with a currently disgraced director so that he can have his comeback. Will Annie listen when danger and threats are thrown her way to stop working on the project?

You can read this one as a standalone, but if you’d like to start at the beginning and watch how the Lynx came to be, pick up Secret Identity.” — Jamie Canavés