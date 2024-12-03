Emily has a PhD in English from the University of Southern Mississippi, MS, and she has an MFA in Creative Writing from GCSU in Milledgeville, GA, home of Flannery O’Connor. She spends her free time reading, watching horror movies and musicals, cuddling cats, Instagramming pictures of cats, and blogging/podcasting about books with the ladies over at #BookSquadGoals (www.booksquadgoals.com). She can be reached at emily.ecm@gmail.com.

It might be cold out, but the December adaptation news is piping hot. We have some exciting new movies getting theatrical releases this month. After all, we’re right in the middle of awards eligibility season, so Hollywood is releasing some of its best. On top of that, we’ve got another highly anticipated series streaming this month. With the weather outside being so frightful, and all the “quality time” you’ll be spending with your extended family this season, it’s time to tune in to these must-see adaptations.