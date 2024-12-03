There’s a collection of speculative stories from an indie press; a story of a post-apocalyptic journey of humans, felines, and fowl; a tale of a young woman with no memory and the brooding blacksmith helping her in her travels; a lonely young woman and her magical garden in Victorian London; a Norse mythology-inspired epic fantasy; and more!

Now, my darling little nerfherders, gather up your TBR list, a fuzzy blanket, and get ready to learn about new reads!