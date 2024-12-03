Your Bookish Swiftie Gift Guide: A Taylor Swift Book for Every Era
We have all been living in Taylor Swift’s world the last two years, whether or not we are ourselves Swifties. Her Eras Tour has been a global phenomenon, and even though the tour is wrapping up in early December, things aren’t quieting down for the singer/songwriter. Not only is she publishing her own book about the Eras Tour with Target, but in the back half of 2024, several books have hit shelves about her career, her place in pop culture history, her cats, and more.
Whether you’re the Swiftie or you’re shopping for the perfect book for the Swiftie in your life, these Taylor Swift books would make for excellent gifting this season and beyond. It should not come as a surprise, though, the vast majority of these books are written by white authors–that’s not a slight on either Swift or the writers but rather a reflection of the vast majority of the fandom, as well as those who are connected to, within, or observing it. Hopefully we’ll see Swift fans of color adding more to this canon of Taylor Lit soon.
A couple of these books will release post-holidays in January. You can and should still consider gifting them to your favorite Taylor Swift fan. Wrap up a printout of the preorder and/or cover and put it with another fun piece of Swift merch as something for them to get excited about in the new year.
Heartbreak Is the National Anthem: A Celebration of Taylor Swift’s Musical Journey, Cultural Impact, and Reinvention of Pop Music for Swifties by a Swiftie by Rob Sheffield
Sheffield is a long-time music and culture writer, and he’s been a long-time chronicler of Taylor Swift. This book is a look at the impact of Swift’s music and career in the broader scope of pop culture, starting with her early days until the present. Sheffield considers himself a Swiftie, so this isn’t a book that’s going to be critical of her. Instead, it’s a celebration of the ways her art has made an impact.
Invisible Strings: 113 Poets Respond to the Songs of Taylor Swift edited by Kristie Frederick Daugherty (December 3)
The concept for this book is so cool, and TS fans who love poetry are going to eat this one up. Over 100 poets have shared new work here, all inspired by a Swift song…and without ever mentioning what the song is. It’s meant to be a way for readers to continue their love of finding clues and meaning as they do with Swift herself.
Among the contributors are Joy Harjo, Maggie Smith, Aimee Nezhukumatathil, Kate Baer, amanda lovelace, and more.
Karma Is a Cat: The True Stories of Meredith Gray, Olivia Benson, and Benjamin Button Swift by Farrin Jacobs and illustrated by Katty Huertas (January 7)
Really, I did everyone a disservice and buried the lede a bit in the intro to this post. There’s not just one Taylor Swift cat book. There are two.
This one hits shelves in early January and is an illustrated book about the three kitties in Swift’s life. Get to know their life stories, as well as facts and information about their breeds. It’s a fun read aimed at younger audiences but Swifties of all ages will enjoy it.
Karma Is Three Cats: Life According to Taylor Swift’s Kitty Best Friends from Mudpuppy
The youngest readers–okay, any age, obviously–can then go on an adventure with the three cats Swift in this delightful picture book.
Long Live: The Definitive Guide to the Folklore and Fandom of Taylor Swift by Nicole Pomarico (December 3)
Pick this one up for new or long-time TS fans, as it’s a guide to all of the lore, stories, and eras of her career. It’s gorgeously illustrated and packed with information about the rise of her career and the growth and connection among the fandom. You’ll hear about fan encounters, discover the details of her fashion through each era, and more.
Stars Around My Scars: The Annotated Poetry of Taylor Swift by Dr. Elly McCausland (January 28)
Who said poetry explication couldn’t be fun?
This book explores 46 of Swift’s songs through their lyrics, providing deep analysis of their literary meaning and significance. There are selections from all of her albums and eras, so readers will delight in nerding out over literary Taylor.
Taylor Swift by the Book: The Literature Behind the Lyrics, from Fairy Tales to Tortured Poets by Rachel Feder and Tiffany Tatreau
This book looks like such a great companion to the previous one. But rather than explicating the lyrics of Swift’s songs in depth and mining them for their meaning, this book looks at all of the literature peppering her work, from Debut to Tortured Poets.
Like many of the titles, this one’s got some gorgeous illustrations and looks to be a true treat for Swifties.
Taylor Swift and Philosophy: Essays from the Tortured Philosophers Department edited by Catherine M. Robb and Georgie Mills
One of the key features of the books on this list is that they’re written by actual Swifties, which is key to finding the perfect gift for yourself or other fans of the artist. This title is part of a series that explores the philosophy embedded in pop culture phenomena, and who better than Taylor Swift to mine for philosophy?
The book has 27 different chapters tackling questions such as what reputation damage has to do with ethics, why it’s moral to speak out against injustice, and more.
Taylor Swift Style: Fashion Through the Eras by Sarah Chapelle
There are over 200 photos in this gorgeous book by a long-time chronicler of Taylor Swift’s fashion, Sarah Chapelle of Taylor Swift Style.
Clothes are not just something to keep your body warm. They can have deep meaning, depending on the context they’re in, who wears them, when they’re worn, and so much more. This book offers insight into the meanings and layers behind fashion choices made by Swift throughout her many eras.
Want more ideas for the Taylor Swift book lover in your life? We’ve got some bookish Swiftie goods you can explore, too.