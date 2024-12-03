Your Bookish Swiftie Gift Guide: A Taylor Swift Book for Every Era

Kelly is a former librarian and a long-time blogger at STACKED. She's the editor/author of (DON'T) CALL ME CRAZY: 33 VOICES START THE CONVERSATION ABOUT MENTAL HEALTH and the editor/author of HERE WE ARE: FEMINISM FOR THE REAL WORLD. Her next book, BODY TALK, will publish in Fall 2020. Follow her on Instagram @heykellyjensen .

We have all been living in Taylor Swift’s world the last two years, whether or not we are ourselves Swifties. Her Eras Tour has been a global phenomenon, and even though the tour is wrapping up in early December, things aren’t quieting down for the singer/songwriter. Not only is she publishing her own book about the Eras Tour with Target, but in the back half of 2024, several books have hit shelves about her career, her place in pop culture history, her cats, and more.

Whether you’re the Swiftie or you’re shopping for the perfect book for the Swiftie in your life, these Taylor Swift books would make for excellent gifting this season and beyond. It should not come as a surprise, though, the vast majority of these books are written by white authors–that’s not a slight on either Swift or the writers but rather a reflection of the vast majority of the fandom, as well as those who are connected to, within, or observing it. Hopefully we’ll see Swift fans of color adding more to this canon of Taylor Lit soon.