December’s Best Book Club Books

Oxford University Press has named its word/phrase of the year, and it’s “brain rot.” It defines the phrase as “the supposed deterioration of a person’s mental or intellectual state, especially viewed as the result of overconsumption of material considered to be trivial or unchallenging.”

I’ve definitely noticed the phrase used online a lot this year, usually in a pejorative way, which is not surprising considering the “rot” part of it. Despite the negativity that surrounds things that are labeled as brain rot, I feel like engaging in a little cranium decay, maybe, isn’t so bad. I mean, the year (years?) have been rough, and it’s nice to turn off and reset every once in a while. Now, too much brain rotting and not enough brain building can be a problem, of course, but I’m just saying that maybe we should reserve time for our brains to rot. Just a little. As a treat.