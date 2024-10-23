The Best Horror and Fantasies of 2024, According to Barnes & Noble

Yesterday, we explored some of the books on Barnes & Noble’s very early Best-Of lists. While B&N’s Best Books of the Year is comprised of beaucoup lists, which include different age categories and genres, we’re keeping today’s focus strictly fantasy and horror-minded.

One thing we noticed about the fantasy list is that it feels very different from a list we might compile of the same genre, which is fine, of course. Variety is the spice of life and all that, but we do wonder how much being a Barnes and Noble bestseller factored into making it onto the list as opposed to being favored by their editorial team. In either case, with authors like Brandon Sanderson and By Thea Guanzon on it, fantasy lovers are bound to find something that resonates with them.

Below are the biggest and buzziest horror and fantasy books of 2024, according to Banres & Noble.