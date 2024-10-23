The Best Horror and Fantasies of 2024, According to Barnes & Noble
Yesterday, we explored some of the books on Barnes & Noble’s very early Best-Of lists. While B&N’s Best Books of the Year is comprised of beaucoup lists, which include different age categories and genres, we’re keeping today’s focus strictly fantasy and horror-minded.
One thing we noticed about the fantasy list is that it feels very different from a list we might compile of the same genre, which is fine, of course. Variety is the spice of life and all that, but we do wonder how much being a Barnes and Noble bestseller factored into making it onto the list as opposed to being favored by their editorial team. In either case, with authors like Brandon Sanderson and By Thea Guanzon on it, fantasy lovers are bound to find something that resonates with them.
Below are the biggest and buzziest horror and fantasy books of 2024, according to Banres & Noble.
Best Horror Books of 2024, According to Barnes & Noble
I Was a Teenage Slasher by Stephen Graham Jones
“Graham Jones stays doing the damn thing when it comes to horror that centers Indigenous stories. In his latest, it’s 1989 in the small, oil and cotton-driven town of Lamesa, Texas, and Tolly is a senior in high school who is about to ‘be cursed to kill for revenge.’
Jones’ empathetic writing has us rooting for a killer, y’all.” — Erica Ezeifedi
The Eyes Are the Best Part by Monika Kim
“This one has to be one of the most unsettling cover and title combos of the year. It follows Ji-won, who is reeling from her family’s dissolution after her father had an affair and then left. Even worse is her mother’s new white boyfriend, who seems to see Ji-won and her sister as competition for their mother’s attention. She begins to have endless dreams about strangely tantalizing eyes until she knows just how she can get her revenge on George. But she won’t stop there…” — Danika Ellis
House of Bone and Rain by Gabino Iglesias
“Growing up in the slums of Puerto Rico, childhood friends Gabe, Xavier, Tavo, Paul, and Bimbo have long been accustomed to violence and death and used to a life surrounded by ghosts. But when someone working for a drug kingpin shoots Bimbo’s mom, he swears vengeance and draws his friends into the fray. As they plan their move, a hurricane begins to gather offshore. It’s one that promises to bring evil spirits from the sea to the shore.” — Alex Acks
So Thirsty by Rachel Harrison
“This was one of my first horror reads this October, and it’s such a perfect fit if you’re looking for horror with toxic friendships à la Death Becomes Her and the “Taste” music video. So Thirsty is a fresh take on vampire mythology. When Sloane goes on a weekend getaway with her best friend Naomi, she is expecting a chill weekend of wine tasting and relaxing. But Naomi has other plans, and a night of wild partying quickly turns into something far beyond their control when it turns out they’ve encountered a coven of vampires.” — Emily Martin
We Used to Live Here by Marcus Kliewer
“I’m a big fan of mysteries, I have to say that this book’s blurbs has one of the best mystery grabs I’ve seen in a minute. Essentially, a queer couple — Charlie and Eve — is in the middle of renovating a house to flip it, when a man and his family show up, saying he used to live there and asking if he could show his kids around. Then, weird stuff starts happening: his youngest kid goes missing (as does Charlie), something spooky shows up in the basement, the family won’t leave, and the good sis Eve starts to feel like she’s losing her grip.” — Erica Ezeifedi
Best Fantasy Books of 2024, According to Barnes & Noble
A Monsoon Rising by Thea Guanzon
“This is the follow-up to The Hurricane Wars. In it, Talasyn and Alaric, heirs of opposing powers, discover that they are betrothed in order to keep the empire peaceful.
As they marry and fulfill their obligations, A Monsoon Rising delves into their romance, their strange dynamic, and the politics that come with such an alliance.” — Arvyn Cerezo
A Fate Inked in Blood: Book One of the Saga of the Unfated by Danielle L. Jensen
“There are few things more forbidden than falling for your stepson. This book takes the reigns on forbidden romance and rides it through the gauntlet. It follows Freya, blessed with a goddess’s blood, who is wed to a fanatical jarl after showing her powers in a battle of life and death. The jarl’s grown son, Bjorn, is also blessed with a god’s blood, and prophecy foretells their fate as intertwined. Loving Bjorn is not only forbidden due to her marriage, but also for the fact that the jarl holds Freya’s family hostage, with their safety entirely dependent on Freya’s support and complicity.
As Skaland stands on the precipice of all-out war, Freya must hone her powers while navigating the rising emotions between her and Bjorn.” — Lyndsie Manusos
Wind and Truth (Stormlight Archive Series #5) by Brandon Sanderson
“Battles won and lost, alliances gained and broken. Everything has come down to this — with only ten days to prepare. Experience a high-fantasy writer at the top of his game and get ready for the next five installments.” — B&N
Throne of Secrets (Prince of Sin #2) by Kerri Maniscalco
From the official blurb: “A wicked prince determined to save his kingdom…A reporter hell-bent on finding the truth…Two rivals torn apart by a dark memory reunite on a deadly hunt — and in an irresistibly twisted fairy tale.”
The Coven by Harper L. Wood
“Combining the tension of an addictive dark fantasy with compelling magic and a propulsive mystery, The Coven has all the staples of a delicious paranormal romance. It has vampires and witches and a satisfying dose of steam.” — B&N
To see all of Barnes & Noble’s best books of the year, click through to their website.
