The Best New Book Releases Out June 18, 2024

Unsurprisingly, more and more books about book banning are being released, and Miller’s latest promises to bring a bit of levity to the serious issue. In a small Georgia town, Beverly Underwood and Lula Dean exist simultaneously as natural enemies when Lula Dean takes it upon herself to get rid of all the “inappropriate” books in the public libraries — books she, of course, hasn’t read. She takes it a step further by starting her own library in front of her house, which has titles she approves of. But then Beverly’s daughter sneaks into the makeshift library one night and swaps out books Lula has helped to get banned, and disguises them with “approved” books — now Beloved bears the cover of Our Confederate Heroes, while The Girl’s Guide to the Revolution has the cover of The Southern Belle’s Guide to Etiquette. When the people who’ve been borrowing books from Lulu’s library reveal themselves, they also reveal how the books they’ve read have made them see the light.

Judging by the reviews for this book, more people are beginning to realize how ridiculous book bans are, which is, of course, the point. To learn more about them and to keep up on the latest censorship news, check out our Literary Activism articles.