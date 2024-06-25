7 of the Most Exciting New Books by BIPOC Authors Out This Week

Erica is out on some well-earned days off, so I’m here to share with you some of the most exciting new releases by BIPOC authors out this week! I usually write the Our Queerest Shelves newsletter, so I’ve also included some bonus new BIPOC sapphic romance recommendations at the end. They’re perfect for packing in your beach bag or reading on an airplane.

But first, let’s talk about the new books out this week! We have some thought-provoking literary fiction, a horror book with a cover to give you the shivers, a highly anticipated fantasy sequel, and more. Let’s dive in!