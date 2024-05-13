10 Best New Fantasy Books by Asians and Pacific Islanders

Arvyn Cerézo is an arts and culture writer/reporter with bylines in Book Riot , Publishers Weekly , South China Morning Post , PhilSTAR Life , the Asian Review of Books , and other publications. You can find them on arvyncerezo.com and @ArvynCerezo on Twitter.

Fortunately, publishers have been making an effort to include BIPOC authors in traditionally white spaces. I review fantasy books for Publishers Weekly, and I’m glad I get to read fantasy books by Asian authors, like myself, set in Asian settings, and that there’s a steady stream of Asian-authored fantasy books in the works. Although it’s still a long way to go for some real change , I find this a welcome development.

Publishing has always been white , and this is reflected not only in the workforce but also in the books that are being published.

As we celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month in May, I put together a list of 10 books by Asian and Pacific Islander authors. These authors’ identities are diverse and multicultural, and it shows in the stories they tell, which deserve a place on shelves. The books on the list explore their mythologies, customs, traditions, cultures, and history. We learn about the way they live and their struggles, giving us new perspectives on the world.

But even so, there aren’t many Pacific Islanders publishing new fantasy books this year. A few Pacific Islanders have previously written fantasy books in English, but they’re honestly hard to come by. This could be because they haven’t had enough opportunities to tell their stories due to publishing’s dominant monoculture. But given the close connection with gods and goddesses, I’m sure that tales have been written or passed down in their own languages.

Here are 10 new fantasy books by Asian and Pacific Islander authors to celebrate AAPI Heritage Month:

The Spice Gate by Prashanth Srivatsa (June 2024) Amir is a Carrier in the kingdom of Raluha, which means he and other Carriers deliver spices to the Spice Trade’s eight kingdoms. Life as a Carrier is difficult because Amir, as part of the lower caste, is oppressed by those at the top. He wishes to escape and go rogue with his family to a fabled island where other Carriers who have gone rebellious live a life free of oppression. Amir is a Carrier, so passing through the Spice Gate is relatively painless. But he needs the Poison, a magical liquid, for his mother so he and his brother, who’s also a Carrier, can bring her along with them. During one of his missions in a kingdom, Amir meets Fylan. Before dying, Fylan gives him olum, a spice key to a previously unknown ninth kingdom. Fylan entrusts Amir with a secret mission that has the potential to shatter the power imbalance across the kingdoms in exchange for the Poison, which is abundant in this secret kingdom. Amir must decide whether to take a risk with this opportunity.

Saints of Storm and Sorrow by Gabriella Buba (June 2024) The book draws inspiration from Philippine history, particularly Spanish colonization, as well as mythology. It follows Maria Lunurin, who keeps a secret identity as Sister Maria to the colonizer Codicían of Aynila and serves their god. But, in reality, she can summon storms and is a servant of the local goddess, Anitun Tabu. She does her best to hide her abilities from the colonizers, who carry out witch hunts similar to the Spanish Inquisition. But more importantly, she hides her identity to protect her lover, Catalina. All goes well until she makes a discovery that forces her to seek the assistance of Alon Dakila, a ruler of Aynila. Her goddess, Anitun Tabu, however, becomes upset with her for seeking out the aristocrat.

Of Jade and Dragons by Amber Chen (June 2024) When aspiring engineer Ying’s father dies unexpectedly, she puts her dream on hold. Grief-stricken, she investigates his murder using the assassin’s clue and travels to the capital to the Engineers Guild, where her father was a former member. The guild harbors a lot of secrets, and Ying discovers that someone from the guild may have had a hand in killing her father. Though, as a woman, she’s unable to join the guild. So she disguises herself as her brother and infiltrates their ranks — thanks to Prince Ye-yang. Knowing what she knows about the assassin, she must exercise caution in her next steps, or else she may become the next victim. But, can she trust the prince?