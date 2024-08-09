A Double Dose of New Sci-Fi and Fantasy Releases

This book is the sequel to The Dawnhounds, which I cannot possibly recommend enough.

The crew of the Kopek is stranded in the harbor of Radovan, watching as the city is consumed by fire. The crew itself, having survived a bioterror attack, is not intact either. Their captain is missing. If the crew wants a chance at survival, they must escape the harbor. But to do that, they must go into the burning city and search its ruins for the technology that’s holding them captive, dodging hostile militia along the way.