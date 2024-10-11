Glam Girl + Frenemy Horror is the Vibe This Season

Emily has a PhD in English from the University of Southern Mississippi, MS, and she has an MFA in Creative Writing from GCSU in Milledgeville, GA, home of Flannery O’Connor. She spends her free time reading, watching horror movies and musicals, cuddling cats, Instagramming pictures of cats, and blogging/podcasting about books with the ladies over at #BookSquadGoals (www.booksquadgoals.com). She can be reached at emily.ecm@gmail.com.

Every Halloween season, I feel like I find spooky inspiration from a classic horror film. For 2024, this Halloween season has to go to the 1992 masterpiece Death Becomes Her, starring Meryl Streep, Goldie Hawn, and Bruce Willis. After all, this film was the inspiration for Sabrina Carpenter’s “Taste” video. It’s a video that will surely inspire many people’s Halloween costumes this season—mine included (no, really).

If you’ve seen either (or both), you know the vibe. Toxic rivalries between women. The fascination and obsession with youth and beauty at the expense of everything else. While we’re at it, we could also throw in Coralie Fargeat’s new horror film The Substance in the mix. It’s all anyone’s talking about right now. Glam girl frenemy horror is the vibe for Halloween 2024. You heard it here.