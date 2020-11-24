Quiz: Create Your Perfect Night In and Get a #Relatable Comic Book Recommendation

What does the perfect night in look like for you? Tea and bookish socks? Covered in fur babies with a salty snack and a soft robe? An all-nighter with a book that makes you sob and a glass of wine? Whatever your night-in reading style, there’s a comic book for you. Comic books make perfect night-in reads because they can often be read in a single sitting. Plus, the comic books on this quiz feature relatable stories, both fictional and real. From memoirs of life as an immigrant to stories of activism and humorous essays on life in general, these comic books feature engaging characters in situations and settings that readers can relate to, even if they haven’t experienced them themselves.

I’ve written before how, after having a child, I found much to relate to in comic books and how, despite preferring fantasy in most of my bookish life, I enjoy reading realistic comic books the most. The sparse, simplified text combined with illustrations makes it easy to connect to the story even when characters live vastly different lives than mine. There are plenty of studies showing that this very premise is why comic books that deal with social issues should be used and taught in school settings. “Graphic novels,” Dr. Rachel Marie-Crane Williams argues, “like a compelling work of art, or a well-crafted piece of writing, have the potential to generate a sense of empathy and human connectedness among students.” The same reasoning applies to adult readers.

I also find that, with the amount of stress going on right now in the world, comic books offer an accessible way to read. Many people are experiencing a quarantine reading slump. Comic books can help readers break the reading slump cycle.

Another way to break a reading slump is to create the perfect night in. While for most of us every night is a night in right now, we can still make it special. Whether that means putting on your favorite pajamas and making a snack station by your favorite reading spot or turning off your phone and making some comfort tea, we can create an atmosphere conducive to reading. A relatable comic book that can be read in a single sitting makes for the perfect reading companion. Take this comic book quiz to find the perfect one for your perfect night in.

