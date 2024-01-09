20 of the Best Queer BookTok Accounts To Follow Right Now
Lovers of queer books and content, come on down. I have a huge list of queer BookTok accounts to follow. I promise they are all worth it.
The part of TikTok, affectionately dubbed BookTok, has plenty of subgroups. If there is a kind of representation you are looking for, someone on BookTok has a recommendation for you. The same can be said for queer BookTok. You may be familiar with iconic audio “It’s gay and it slaps” or just queer BookTok at large. However, if you are on BookTok and have not encountered queer BookTok, you are missing out. There are many creators across the gender and sexuality spectrum who have an excellent eye for queer books and are consistently creating content sharing their thoughts on queer books.
Now, when it comes to creating a final list of queer BookTok accounts to follow, I had to narrow down a list of over 40 queer BookTok creators who I would wholeheartedly recommend. I tended to exclude some of the larger queer BookTok accounts with the assumption that they would be easier to find in a general search. I also excluded authors on queer BookTok, although there are plenty who do a great job. So, if I missed your favorite creator I do apologize, but I hope you can also find someone new from this bunch. Now, it is my honor to introduce you to an alphabetical list of 20 queer BookTok accounts to follow.
@AllieReallyLovesToRead (she/her/hers)
If you are looking for queer or latine books, @AllieReallyLovesToRead is the account for you. Allie’s experience as a bisexual latina woman thoughtfully informs her reading experience and reviews.
@AmiviReads (she/they)
I consider @AmiviReads a staple of queer Booktok and black BookTok. She is the person to go to for sapphic romance book recommendations that may not receive much love elsewhere. Although I will always enjoy their detailed review videos, her delivery of information makes all her posts irresistible.
@Andrea_Reads_ (she/her/hers)
This is another queer BookTok creator constantly keeping my sapphic TBR full. Andrea has great sapphic mystery, science fiction, fantasy, and romance book recommendations. Also for anyone looking for more queer small press or indie book recommendations, she has you covered.
@BooksNSocks
Dee is the queer BookTok creator for mood readers everywhere. She has great recommendations for a variety of genres from romance to YA to science fiction and fantasy. I will also admit that her aesthetic videos will fool you into thinking you can read every book she features in a video.
@CarterKalchik (he/him/his)
Carter is known for his in-depth long-running series and broad reading taste. Two easy examples are his extensive Les Mis series and new review series of MLM romance. Also, if you are looking for nonfiction or general fiction book recommendations, he has you covered.
@ChippyReads (they/she)
This is a queer BookTok account that has excellent queer fantasy and science fiction book recommendations in general and ace-spec books in particular. Chip generally has excellent takes and fun recommendations, so go give them a follow.
@Diany_in_Bookland (she/her/hers)
Now, if you are looking for even more diverse book recommendations, Diany has some great videos. It is truly a BookTok account that has a broad spectrum of videos, covering general thoughts on the bookish world to specific thoughts on specific books. I love her take on romance and YA in particular.
@DiscoBooks (he/they)
Even more POC & LGBTQIA+ recs can be found @DiscoBooks. Disco has a great video round-up of their top 10 queer books of 2022, so I am excited to hear his thoughts on books from 2023. If you want to get on board so you too can receive great queer book recommendations across fiction subgenres, I would recommend following them now.
@DreaReads (she/her/hers)
When you find yourself in need of queer BookTok content as well as some general fandom videos, start following Drea. I frequently watch her explain her takes on popular science fiction, fantasy, and horror books even if I have no interest in reading them myself.
@ErmReading (they/them)
El just has the best way of quickly explaining and unpacking their book recommendation videos. They have great videos on disability representation in books that I find endlessly valuable. They have broad reading tastes, so readers looking for both nonfiction and fiction book recommendations should pay extra attention.
@Lupita.Reads (she/her/hers)
Lupita has some exciting queer BookTok content and some excellent Latino/e/x recommendations as well. Always ready with an excellent take on the bookish world, she is ready to give you her thoughts on anything bookish that enters her orbit.
@MinhsBookTalk (she/her)
As a queer BookToker, I think Minh introduces herself best in her bio when she says she’s a “Fantasy gal, but I read a little bit of everything.” If you are looking for a place to get started, her series on AAPI reads has excellent recommendations.
@Mousetache_Reads (he/they)
Adrian of Trans Book Tuesday fame has queer book recommendations galore. His videos are thoughtful, detailed, and entertaining. Plus, if you are looking for a wide range of fiction and non-fiction book recommendations from a wide variety of diverse authors, they have you covered.
@NaesDaze (she/her/hers)
Another queer BookToker who knows her stuff is Janae. I’ve seen her recommend some of my favorite queer romance books. She also has excellent takes on science fiction, fantasy, horror, and YA. So, if you haven’t already followed her, now is your chance.
@SelfByBee (they/them)
I honestly love Bee’s queer BookTok content. They are always on top of their queer indie or small press romance book recommendations. If you also love diverse queer romance, you’re reading life will immediately improve with their recommendations.
@ShayBird.Reads (they/she/he)
Queer science fiction and fantasy BookTok is made better by Shay’s content. I love their long, detailed examinations of books. She is funny and sincere in his approach. If you are still on the fence, use this video on books Shay wishes were more popular on BookTok as a litmus test.
@TheQueerBibliophile (they/them/theirs)
I personally go to D’s videos for their reviews of diverse books. They just happen to be good on camera and also like to read. Even reading updates and book hauls are a great time.
@Thunder_Reads (she/they)
Maya’s broad reading tastes and spot-on takes are worth the follow. She knows how to structure a video that explains a book and captures the attention of anyone watching. I would also heavily recommend their account.
@Tiff_Reads_Spice (she/her/hers)
If you’re a romance, fantasy, science fiction, or thriller reader looking for diverse books to add to your collection, Tiff has you covered. If you want an easy place to start to see if your tastes align, check out her diverse BookTok video.
@Tinas_Library (she/her/hers)
Last but not least, Christina is a must-watch queer BookToker. She is another creator who reads and recommends books across fiction and nonfiction, so get ready to add some new books to your TBR.
Now, I just covered a bunch of new queer BookTok accounts to follow, but there are so many out there. If you are looking for other BookTok recommendations, try checking out the top 30 TikTik Book Recommendations from 2023 and 2022. Also, be sure to check out these other great BookTok and BookTube accounts to follow, and these SFF BookTube and BookTok accounts to follow.
