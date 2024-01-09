BIPOC BookTokkers to Follow

Born into a family of readers, P.N. gained a love reading as a sort of herd mentality. This love of reading has remained a life long passion, resulting in an English Degree from The University of Houston in Houston, Texas. She normally reads three to four books at any given time, in the futile Sisyphean hope of whittling down her ever growing to be read pile of no specific genre. View All posts by P.N. Hinton

Somehow, I managed to resist the siren’s call of TikTok all during 2020. Honestly, I don’t know how that happened since most would argue that year was the height of its popularity. My guess is that with all the other changes going on in my life, it just seemed to be one more time consumer that I didn’t have time for.

However, when the winter storm of 2021 hit, it finally managed to lure me in, and I was soon hooked. Shortly after that, my “For You Page” unsurprisingly quickly tuned me onto BookTok. While at first I got a variety of videos, I managed to curate my personal logarithm to where it began to boost more and more BIPOC BookTokkers.

Over the last two years, I’ve managed to find more than a few of these creators whose content I genuinely enjoy. Their preferred genres vary, which is great for me since, even though I lean more heavily into romance, I am pretty eclectic with what I read. And they help to show books that I may have otherwise not known about because they weren’t considered “popular” enough, which is something else I also appreciate.

If you’re looking to diversify your reading, which, honestly, we all still should be doing, here are a few to start you off on your BookTok journey.

Horror @Chazreadshorror @chazreadshorror Ghostface decided to drop by and share some of their favorite Halloween and Slasher books! What are some of your favorites and have yoy read any of these? #horrorbooktok #readersoftiktok #booktokfyp #halloween #slashers ♬ Halloween, horror, spooky cinematic background music(852258) – domino Given the long and complicated history of Black people in horror, I love it when they unapologetically love the genre. And that is the case with Chaz. What is especially interesting is that he reads all of the subgenres, even ones that are deal breakers for others, such as splatterpunk. So, you’re going to get a wide variety of recommendations from his videos.

Romance @larryreads @larryreads THEY’RE HERE #devilsnightseries ♬ dźwięk oryginalny – little monster 😈 Larry is a bright ray of sunshine, and I am thankful that I stumbled across her YouTube page, which in turn led me to her BookTok. She primarily reads dark romances but enjoys the other subgenres as well. You can’t help but smile at least once watching one of her TikToks because she has a personality that just oozes warmth and happiness. She also makes sure to give trigger and content warnings, which is a big plus in my book.

@wellreadnurse @wellreadnurse GIVE ME THE GROVEL #kindleunlimited #heybookbesties #bookbesties #wellreadnurse #momswhoread ♬ original sound – Well Read Nurse Lo is another dark romance reader who is unabashed in her love of that specific subgenre. She knows it is not for everyone, so she doesn’t judge those who aren’t fans. In addition to being a voracious reader, Lo also uses her platform to call out problematic behaviors and call for accountability, both in the world and in the BookTok community.

@mchustonauthor @mchutsonauthor These are some of my favourite sapphic slow burns 🔥 #sapphicbooktok #sapphicromancebooks #sapphicbookrecs ♬ original sound – MC Hutson MC primarily reads Sapphic romance novels across all genres and age levels. As someone who is currently in her Sapphic Season, romance-wise, I was overjoyed when she came across my FYP and quickly gave her a follow. She will also give a heads up on the steamy content in a romance, which, as divisive as it may be, is still something readers like to know going in. And I completely respect and appreciate that.

Multi-Genre @exclusivepalmbeachliving @exclusivepalmbeachliving A latin american classic that you must read at one point in your life. #magicalrealism #isabelallende #thehouseofthespirits #readwithjessienow #discoverlatinxliterature ♬ sonido original – 🙈kim_army_bts💜 While she reads a variety of books, Jessie specifically focuses on all genres of Latine Literature. So, if you’ve been looking to read more there, she’s your gal. She is also someone who uses her platform to highlight the various atrocities happening across the world, most recently the war in Palestine, and gives a variety of ways that you can help.

Whether or not you’re a regular TikTokker or new to the platform, I hope that you found a new influencer to follow. Until our paths cross again, happy reading, and stay hydrated.