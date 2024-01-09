a fair-skinned white woman and Asian woman looking and smiling at a smartphone while sitting in a bookstore
Lists

The Best Bookstores and Libraries to Follow on TikTok

Leah Rachel von Essen

Senior Contributor

Leah Rachel von Essen

Senior Contributor

Leah Rachel von Essen

Senior Contributor

By now, most bookworms have at least heard of BookTok. Many of us follow amazing creators, authors, and reviewers who give us ideas for which book we should pick up next from our local indie or library.

But what about the providers of those books? Across the United States, and truly, around the world, the co-owners and booksellers of independent bookshops, and the hard-working librarians who apparently don’t have enough to deal with, are taking the time to make their own original, fun, entertaining content.

Learn more about how libraries operate and what resources they have up their sleeves, follow a Black-owned bookstore as it makes its way towards opening its doors, laugh at how hard you relate to the familiar troubles and tribulations of your friendly indie bookworms, and connect with book lovers from all over the world by following these 17 amazing bookstores and libraries on our favorite app.

Bookstores

@bookpeople_atx

Catch updates from the biggest indie in Texas: Book People, a gigantic, beautiful bookstore in Austin, Texas, that posts everything from bookstore maintenance to their takes on trending memes.

@bookpeople_atx

press f to pay your respects to the years of life zareefs lost changing the marquee in 100+ weather this summer

♬ Wii Sports Main Theme (From “”Wii Sports Video Game””) – Geek Music

@wordafterwordbooks

This book and record store in Truckee, California, has a great TikTok full of diverse book recommendations and exciting book stacks!

@wordafterwordbooks

Kick off Native American Heritage Month with some of our favorite books written by Indigenous authors! What are your reading this month? #wordafterwordbooks #nativeamericanheritagemonth #indigenousauthors #booktok #bookrecommendations #indiebookstore

♬ Ooh La La – Josie Dunne

@volumesbooks

One of my favorite bookstores in Chicago also happens to have a great, growing TikTok run by its indie owners. This bookstore has had some struggles in the past, and I love watching as it blossoms in its newest (and hopefully permanent) location.

@volumesbooks

We loce surprises. And engagements! And helping to pull it all off. Congrats to the beautiful couple, and thankyou to #sarahjmaas for being a part of it all! #engagement #bookstore #volumes #bookstoreengagement #booktok #courtofthornsandroses

♬ love song (hesitations) (sped up) – Lofuu & Shiloh Dynasty & dprk

@resist_bks

This Black-owned indie (located in Petersburg, Virginia) has lists on lists of amazing book recommendations provided by the incredible Sera (and her amazing glasses).

@resist_bks

sera’s unputdownable book recs! #booktok #blackownedindiebookstore #resistbooksellers #petersburg #indiebookstore #bookstore #blackbooktok

♬ original sound – Resist Booksellers

@bluestocking.bookshop

This used bookshop in Holland, Michigan, shares updates about Michigan’s banned books fight, beautiful stacks of old books, and the struggles of running inventory and management, all with a sense of humor and a clear love of books. Their TikTok features owner Aimee!

@bluestocking.bookshop

Update on #OttawaCounty and #BannedBooks #BluestockingsDoLitSmarter

♬ original sound – The Bluestocking Bookshop

@fictionandfriction

This bookstore (located in Murray Bridge, South Australia) focuses exclusively on indie romance and is run by a single mother and chronic pain warrior.

@fictionandfriction

I love when people come into the shop when its empty and assume I never get customers 😅 Or when they just assume i wont last long as if Fiction & Friction isn’t going into its fourth year in business ❤️ #fictionandfriction #fictionandfrictionindiebookseller #fictionandfrictionbookstore #bookstore #bookshop #romancebookseller #romancebookstore #romancebooks #spicybooks #spicybookstore #spicybooktok #ausbooktok #booktokaustralia

♬ Thirst trap alert – TheWritingViking

@booksaremagicbk

Which books are a red flag? Which books are best for summer reading? And what is one bookseller’s Roman Empire? Find out by following Books Are Magic, a Brooklyn-based bookstore known for its YA selection (it’s also co-owned by novelist Emma Straub!).

@booksaremagicbk

This is Julia’s Roman Empire, wait till the end for nothing but excitement #romanempire

♬ original sound – books are magic

@peachstreetbooks

Peach Street Books is a precious blue-and-white little building in Cape Charles, Virginia, and their TikToks are always darling, lovely, and aesthetic.

@peachstreetbooks

Searching for rainbows around the shop 📚🌈 #bookshoptok #indiebookstore #booksellersoftiktok #shoplocal #booktok #bookstore #bookseller

♬ Colors – Stella Jang

@dogwoodcitybooks

Want to see a bookstore getting started right from the beginning? Dogwood City Books is a Black-owned bookstore hoping to open in 2024 in Sylvania, Georgia —accompany its owners on their journey to opening the doors!

@dogwoodcitybooks

this month’s goals include finishing renovations, & beginning the cleaning & decorating process! 🕺🥳 #bookstore #indiebookstore #renovation

♬ original sound – the summer i turned pretty

@wcfbooks

Women and Children First in Chicago (“your local gay feminist bookstore”) has some of the best booksellers in the game — and on their TikTok, you can catch their book recs, including the books they wish they could read again for the first time.

@wcfbooks

Something we find ourselves saying to customers often : “I’m so jealous you’re reading that for the first time, it’s SO GOOD” 🥹 Tell us what you wish you could read again for the first time! #bookrecommendation #bookrecs📚 #booksellersoftiktok #whatiread #firstreadof2023 #januarywrapup

♬ original sound – Women & Children First

@therippedbodice

The Ripped Bodice is an iconic woman-owned all-romance bookstore with locations in Los Angeles and (recently) Brooklyn. Their TikTok is regularly updated with relatable, funny videos about loving books so much it hurts!

@therippedbodice

The books in question are Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe by Benjamin Alire Sáenz (L) and Divine Rivals by Rebecca Ross (R) and you will love how they make cry!! #divinerivals #rebeccaross #queerromance #romancebooktok #booktok #bookish #emotionaldamage

♬ Hi I batwiccan did the meme – Lito

Libraries

@westonpubliclibrary

Weston Public Library (located in Weston, Massachusetts) is one of my favorite accounts because they have these ultra-satisfying videos of them laminating or re-laminating the books in their collection!

@weston_library

Peeling off old cover to replace with a new cover #oddlysatisfying #librarytok #librarytiktok #sosatisfying #asmr #libraryasmr #peeling #peelingoff

♬ original sound – Weston Public Library

@cbrlibrary

Cape Breton Regional Library (located in Nova Scotia, Canada) is fun, silly, and has videos about all the things your local library offers, the funniest jokes about being a librarian, and all kinds of timely, fun TikTok content.

@cbrlibrary

Tried to break the library staff and librarian stereotype by not wearing a cardigan… but it’s just too cozy (and pretty!) #LibraryTok #LibraryTikTok #PublicLibrary #PublicLibraryLove #librarianlife

♬ original sound – Micah Nicole

@grndpubliclibrary

Greendale Public Library in Wisconsin has a TikTok run by the amazing Megan, a teen librarian, and is full of fun, bookish content and questions about using the library — as well as some fun do’s and don’ts!

@grndpubliclibrary

Please just don’t. Insp: @Ohio County Public Library #dont #library #librarytiktok #booktok #yabooks #reading

♬ original sound – Ben Finer

@pleasantgrovelibrary

This fun, vibrantly-colored library (located in Pleasant Grove, Utah) has a whole great series of funny, relatable TikToks about the truths of working in a library. Some have gone viral!

@pleasantgrovelibrary

There’s too many places to hide #librarylife #utahlibraries #librarianlife #librarytiktok #librariesoftiktok #closingtime #librarian

♬ Come and Get Your Love – Redbone

@pimacountylibrary

This library (located in Arizona) has a lot of things going for it, from book recommendations to hilariously edited videos, but honestly, my favorite series is the “Things You Didn’t Know the Library Had” one — which includes everything from a blood pressure cuff to mobile hotspots!

@pimacountylibrary

You can borrow a blood pressure kit from any of our library locations! 🩸 Various cuff sizes available. Place your hold today. #publiclibrary #tucsonarizona #libraryresources #tucson #librarylife #healthandwellness #bloodpressure #stayhealthy #lifehack #libraryhacks #librarytok #publiclibraries

♬ Roxanne – Instrumental – Califa Azul

@cincylibrary

The Cincinnati Public Library went viral a couple of times over the past few years for their hilarious videos in which their staff are 110% committed to the bit!

@cincylibrary

No books were harmed in the making of this film. #CincyLibrary #CincinnatiLibrary #Library #Fyp #LibraryTiktok @belitskaydi

♬ original sound – Cincy Library

Want more BookTok content? Check out our other recommendations — from 20 of TikTok’s favorite nonfiction reads to a look at whether BookTok’s reign is easing up.

