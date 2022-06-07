10 Amazing SFF BookTube and BookTok Accounts to Follow

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

A big part of the online bookish community is spending time consuming content about our favorite books or genres. In other words, we love watching endless hours of BookTube and BookTok, the bookish corners of YouTube and TikTok. I certainly do, especially because it helps me find tons of new (to me) books in my favorite genres that I will most likely love.

I must confess that I’m fairly new to TikTok, having only downloaded it a few months ago. I was used to BookTube, but soon discovered that BookTok can be a complementary experience, and I started to enjoy it more. Even if it took me a while to find my niche. Because romance and YA seem to strive in the platform and neither are my go-to genres. My absolute favorite is actually SFF, both as a stand-in for sci-fi/fantasy and as the umbrella term for speculative fiction. So I always look for BookTubers and BookTokers who talk about SFF.

The internet is a very big place, and so are these apps. There are countless BookTokers and BookTubers who talk about so many different genres, so it can be hard to choose what to watch next. If you, like me, simply love reading sci-fi and fantasy — don’t worry. I’ve got you covered!

So without further ado, let’s get into it!

BookTubers Who Talk About SFF Reads With Kesara If you want to talk about adult fantasy books, you should head straight to Kesara’s channel! She tends to dabble in other genres, but adult fantasy is certainly her specialty. She’s got tons of reviews and reading vlogs, as well as lists that focus on SFF recommendations. One of her best video series, though, is called “So You Want to Read (Adult) High Fantasy?”. It’s a very complete and handy guide into the genre — it even mentions genre-blending books and novellas!

Swords & Spaceships Newsletter Sign up to Swords & Spaceships to receive news and recommendations from the world of science fiction and fantasy. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Thistle & Verse Thistle & Verse is a great channel for those who want to read more SFF, especially by Black authors. The channel generally discusses speculative fiction and fantasy in the form of reviews, read-alongs and even interviews. But it also does a ton of content about science fiction, which is definitely harder to find on BookTube. We also have them to thank for the Black SFFathon — a readathon for Black speculative fiction.

ONYX Pages Njeri’s channel also focuses on SFF by Black authors — especially reviews and recommendations on Afrofuturism and Africanfuturism. But one of the absolute best things about her channel are her slow read-alongs! If you’ve ever been intimidated by books like Butler’s Parable of the Sower, Njeri does these livestreams in which you can all read the book together — and then ends the whole read-along with a fun book chat.

Elliot Brooks Elliot’s channel is all about fantasy! And I do mean all kinds of fantasy — she talks about YA, adult, high, and low fantasy books. While she does upload the occasional review, her channel focuses more on the recommendation-type videos. The cool thing about it is that while she does talk about older books, Elliot also shares all her anticipated reads, which can help you stay on top of all the new releases.

Petrik Leo Last but not least in the BookTube category, if high fantasy is your thing, you have to watch Petrik’s videos. Most of his videos consist of reviews, which are detailed and (for the most part) spoiler-free. But he also does author interviews, wrap-ups, reading guides and explanation-type videos. He’s definitely your guy for discovering less-known fantasy books and learning more about the genre!

BookTokers Who Talk About SFF @jennaslitpics @jennaslitpicks Some Adult Fantasy Starter Recs | #thewolfandthewoodsman #thepoppywar #forthewolf #daughterofthemoongoddess #bookrecs #booktok ♬ original sound – Jenna 🌻 Jenna does a bit of everything in her channel, from more humorous videos to reviews, vlogs, reading updates, and unboxings. I especially love her “if you like X book you should read this” type of videos. She tends to read a bit of everything, but most of her content revolves around SFF as a genre, so she’s a definite must-watch!

@torithatnerd @torithatnerd great adult sci-fi for your tbr 😁 #sciencefiction #booktok #adultbooktok #scifibooks ♬ son original – isaac.syl I love Toni’s account because she’s one of the few people on TikTok that talks about sci-fi as much as she talks about fantasy. Maybe even more! Her channel is full of vlogs, reviews, wrap-ups, book tags, and general SFF recommendations that cover both popular and lesser known books. She also has a YouTube channel for longer content, and it’s equally amazing.

As a bonus, @ambersbooks is also a great SFF BookTok account. I didn’t add it to the main list because the account is now private, but if you get approved to follow Amber, her recommendations highlight books by BIPOC and are absolutely worth watching!

Want more bookish social media content? We also have great round-ups for BookTube and BookTok accounts that are absolutely worth following, even if they don’t focus on SFF!