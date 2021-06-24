20 Must-Read LGBTQ Comics For Teens and Young Adults

A group of teens try to con their way into free lifetime passes at their favorite theme park by taking advantage of of a little known secret: the companions of anyone who dies on park grounds are given complimentary lifetime passes. Jackie’s connection to the local retirement home through her aunt seems like an easy way to get a bunch of old people into the park with them. Mercenary? Yeah, maybe, but the park means everything to Jackie and she figures she’s not hurting anyone, not really. But the more she gets to know the people — like Phyllis — they’re taking to the park, the more she realizes what Kingdom Adventure means to them, too.

Lifetime Passes is notable in that while it depicts multiple LGBTQ characters, romantic relationships aren’t at the forefront of the story that focuses much more on friendship and being true to yourself — even when it means standing up to bad friends.