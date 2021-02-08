I’m always on the lookout for books about the messy realties of queer families, and this book is exactly that. Brown and Ray are a queer couple who love being aunties to Ray’s 6-year-old niece, Nessie. Spending time with Nessie allows them to be themselves, away from the sometimes hard realities of their life together. But as their relationship changes, so does their time with Nessie. They begin spending more time apart, and both of them reconnect with their sisters. It’s a quiet, messy, expansive story about how families grow and change, and the many forms that love can take. The art is sparse and expressive; the way Lai illustrates emotional truths that can be hard to say with words is stunning. The sheer humanness of this story took my breath away. It’s a book about ordinary moments, about the daily joys and struggles of partnership and parenting — but it’s anything but ordinary.