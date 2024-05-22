Historical Fantasy Books for Your Book Club

Erica Ezeifedi, Associate Editor, is a transplant from Nashville, TN that has settled in the North East. In addition to being a writer, she has worked as a victim advocate and in public libraries, where she has focused on creating safe spaces for queer teens, mentorship, and providing test prep instruction free to students. Outside of work, much of her free time is spent looking for her next great read and planning her next snack. Find her on Twitter at @Erica_Eze_ .

There are a few genres that always seem to do well with our audience. I mean, they pretty much all have their moments, but fantasy and historical fiction really have their moments. And I get it. I love both genres, together and separately. There is something I’ve noticed when reading historical fiction, though. Things change so much through the years that even just reading about what people did a few decades ago feels like reading a book set in a fantasy world. A fantasy world that was that much more horrible if you weren’t rich and male, usually.

What’s cool about historical fiction, especially the historical fiction I have listed below, is how each instance of magic can put power in someone’s hands that historically didn’t have it. Poor 16th-century scullions can summon ancient power, and djinn engineering can bring a certain liberty to some countries. But before we get to all that, let’s get into an old favorite.