10 Book Club Picks For June 2024, From Mocha Girls Read to GMA Book Club
Welcome to summer book clubbing! For many readers, summer is when we finally get to catch up on all our reading — or so we tell ourselves, hoping to finally make a dent in the old TBR pile. It’s also when we get to hear the term “beach read” a million times, often followed by people arguing over what that even means. In good news: it means whatever you find entertaining to read while hopefully getting some time off during the summer. In even better news: publishing tries to put out as many books as possible, hoping to entertain people over the summer. Once again, the book clubs below are mostly all virtual or have a virtual component. Join in as much or as little as you’d like, and enjoy perusing this list with a wide range of titles for different moods, tropes, genres, and categories. There’s something for all the reading flavors!
There’s a reality show lesbian rom-com, a beautifully voiced middle grade novel about family and loss, an essay collection on food, a generational novel with two families, a novel full of secrets that will induce tears and hope, a crime novel following the first Black sheriff in a small Virginia town (one of 2023’s best thrillers — books don’t expire!), a mystery set on a train starring a reclusive author, a novel set in the ’50s and ’90s with two women trying to escape a family curse, and a book that gets both extremes of love and hate and has the film adaptation coming out this year! And if all that wasn’t enough, Reese’s book club chose two books this month: a YA rom-com for enemies to lovers fans and a murder mystery at Big Sur!
Sapph-Lit
Here for the Wrong Reasons by Annabel Paulsen and Lydia Wang
About the book club: Born from TikTok, Sapph-Lit is a safe space book club for sapphic women and nonbinary readers to come together and chat books and life as well as offer each other support. One book a month is selected, alternating each month between fiction and nonfiction.
What Sapph-Lit said about the book: “A swoon-filled lesbian romcom where two reality dating show contestants end up falling head over heels for each other.”
Subtle Asian Book Club
Maybe It’s a Sign by E.L. Shen
About the book club: Tiffany and Alexandra, longtime friends, created the Subtle Asian Book Club in 2020 with the goal of uplifting Asian voices and storytellers. You can read along with the monthly book chosen, join in on discussions on social media, and watch videos of their live author interviews.
About the book: If you judge a book by its cover (this one is gorgeous!) and love a strong voice as well as middle grade novels that explore family and grief, this is your book club this month!
Follow Subtle Asian Book Club on social media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Discord
The Audacious Book Club in 2024
Bite by Bite by Aimee Nezhukumatathil
About the book club: Author Roxane Gay (Bad Feminist, Ayiti, The Banks) selects a book every month with the goal of uplifting “authentic and necessary perspectives from writers who fearlessly share their stories.”
What Roxane said about the book: “…Bite by Bite is a beautiful, meditative book, one that allows us to examine family and legacy through an original lens as well as encouraging us to question what we know about the foods we love.”
“We will be in conversation with Aimee on June 25th at 8 pm EST/ 5 pm PST and registration is open.”
Follow Roxane Gay on social media: Twitter, Facebook, Goodreads
Mocha Girls Read
All the Sinners Bleed by S.A. Cosby
About the book club: Mocha Girls Read is a monthly book club of Black women who love to read. They currently have chapters in 14 cities across the United Stats. Starting in 2024, anyone can join an “IG Live every first Saturday of the month at 5 pm PT. Alysia, our founder, will chat about our current book club selection.”
About the book: This is a themed month pick of “2024 New York Times Bestseller,” and it’s your book club this month if you love a great crime novel with a small town setting by a top thriller writer!
Follow Mocha Girls Read on social media: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, MeetUp, Goodreads, Pinterest
Eclectix The Book Club
Coleman Hill by Kim Coleman Foote
About the book club: Dawnshaeé Reid is a self-proclaimed eclectic blogger who created this book club with Black authors as a priority. It aims to highlight a wide range of genres. There’s an in-person, once-a-month meeting option if you’re in Louisville, KY, and a virtual option that meets the last Tuesday of every month.
What Eclectix The Book Club said about the book: “📘 June 2024 Pick: Coleman Hill by @KimColemanFoote — genre: historical fiction. This is an “exhilarating story of two American families whose fates become intertwined in the wake of the Great Migration. Braiding fact and fiction, it is a remarkable, character-rich tour de force exploring the ties that bind three generations.”
Follow Eclectix The Book Club on social media: Instagram, Discord, TikTok
The Stacks Book Club
It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover
About the book cub: Hosted by Traci Thomas, The Stacks is a podcast that chats all about books, and there’s a monthly book club! The book chosen for the month is discussed on the podcast the last week of the month with a selected special guest.
What The Stacks Book Club said about the book: “And now it is time to announce the June Stacks book club selection. Don’t kill me people. It is It Ends With Us, the 2016 romance novel by Colleen Hoover. This promises to be a hilarious, chaotic, and hateful book club conversation full of hot takes. We will discuss the book on June 26th. And you have to come back and listen on June 5th to find out who our guest will be.”
Follow The Stacks on social media: Instagram, Facebook, TikTok
TODAY Book Club, #ReadWithJenna
Swift River by Essie Chambers
About the book club: Jenna Bush Hager — current co-host of Today with Hoda & Jenna — independently chooses a book each month that she personally loves. (“Jenna was not paid to mention these items and is unaffiliated with the authors and publishers“)
What Jenna said about the book: “Swift River is a story filled with secrets: community secrets and family secrets. It is a book that made me cry and then filled me with enormous hope.”
Follow Read With Jenna on social media: Instagram, Facebook, Read With Jenna Goodreads group
Matzah Book Soup: A Jewish Own Voices Book Club for All
The Main Character by Jaclyn Goldis
About the book club: Lillianne Leight and Amanda Spivack created this book club with a focus on Jewish books and characters “with varying relationships to Judaism” that welcomed all readers — Jewish and non.
What Matzah Book Soup said about the book: “We’re so excited to announce that our June pick is none other than @JaclynGoldis’s newest thriller – THE MAIN CHARACTER! This book is chock full of Jewish rep, a perfect summer read, and we can’t wait to read and discuss with all of you.
We’ll be meeting with @jaclyngoldis via zoom on SUNDAY, JUNE 30th at 12 PM EST! Make sure you add this to your calendar – our timing is a little different this month as we’re working with an international author!”
Follow Matzah Book Soup on social media: Instagram, Facebook
Good Morning America‘s GMA Book Club
Malas by Marcela Fuentes
About the book club: Read along with Good Morning America Book Club, which aims to “showcase book picks from a wide range of compelling authors.”
What GMA said about the book: “Fuentes’ debut novel takes readers to experience the life of one family living on the Texas-Mexico border with a curse that echoed across generations.
Taking place in two different eras between the 1950s and 1990s, Malas is a vibrant portrait of two fierce women, separated by decades, but both determined to thwart fate and escape the confines of their lives.”
Bonus: “This month, we are also teaming up with Little Free Library to give out free copies in Times Square and at 150 locations across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2009, more than 300 million books have been shared in Little Free Libraries across the world. Click here to find a copy of Malas at a Little Free Library location near you.”
Reese’s Book Club
The Unwedding by Ally Condie
About the book club: Every month, Reese Witherspoon picks a book for Reese’s Book Club that centers a woman in its story.
What Reese said about the book: “How are your reading goals going?? 👀 Sharing a little tip from my own playbook: audiobooks on @applebooks have been a game-changer for me in reaching my reading goals. 🎧📖💕
So, I’m very excited to announce that Apple Books is now our official audio home for Reese’s Book Club! Our June @reesesbookclub pick is the perfect summer listen!!!
#TheUnwedding by @AllyCondieBooks opens with a wedding at a gorgeous resort in Big Sur… but everything begins to fall apart when the main character Ellery discovers a dead body the morning of the ceremony. 😱”
Reese also picked a second book: Twelfth Knight by Alexene Farol Follmuth “We’ve been keeping a secret! 🤫 In addition to our monthly @ReesesBookClub picks… we’ll be sharing even MORE #BookRecs! 💕📚 I am so excited to team up with my nieces and share YA picks! To us at #ReesesBookClub, YA is a feeling. It’s a warm summer day reading in the sun, lots of nostalgia, and gushing together over the characters in Twelfth Knight by @AFarolFollmuth ✨ We can’t wait to hear what you think about this YA Pick!”
Follow Reese’s Book Club on social media: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube
If you’re curious about past monthly book club picks, fortify your TBR shelf and take a look. And sign up for our book club newsletter, In the Club!