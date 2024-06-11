Jamie Canavés is the Tailored Book Recommendations coordinator and Unusual Suspects mystery newsletter writer–in case you’re wondering what you do with a Liberal Arts degree. She’s never met a beach she didn’t like, always says yes to dessert, loves ‘80s nostalgia, all forms of entertainment, and can hold a conversation using only gifs. You can definitely talk books with her on Litsy and Goodreads . Depending on social media’s stability maybe also Twitter and Bluesky .

Welcome to summer book clubbing! For many readers, summer is when we finally get to catch up on all our reading — or so we tell ourselves, hoping to finally make a dent in the old TBR pile. It’s also when we get to hear the term “beach read” a million times, often followed by people arguing over what that even means. In good news: it means whatever you find entertaining to read while hopefully getting some time off during the summer. In even better news: publishing tries to put out as many books as possible, hoping to entertain people over the summer. Once again, the book clubs below are mostly all virtual or have a virtual component. Join in as much or as little as you’d like, and enjoy perusing this list with a wide range of titles for different moods, tropes, genres, and categories. There’s something for all the reading flavors!

There’s a reality show lesbian rom-com, a beautifully voiced middle grade novel about family and loss, an essay collection on food, a generational novel with two families, a novel full of secrets that will induce tears and hope, a crime novel following the first Black sheriff in a small Virginia town (one of 2023’s best thrillers — books don’t expire!), a mystery set on a train starring a reclusive author, a novel set in the ’50s and ’90s with two women trying to escape a family curse, and a book that gets both extremes of love and hate and has the film adaptation coming out this year! And if all that wasn’t enough, Reese’s book club chose two books this month: a YA rom-com for enemies to lovers fans and a murder mystery at Big Sur!