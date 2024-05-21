Let’s Get Messy: Literary Beefs and Rivalries

But what does this have to do with literature?

Never before have I seen such a huge star be taken down so swiftly and so absolutely. All up and down my TikTok timeline, I saw people quoting different parts of Lamar’s four diss tracks, and, over the Cinco de Mayo holiday, so many videos were made of people dancing to “Not Like Us,” with its driving West Coast beat and quotable, heavy-hitting punchlines. News of the beef even reached the non-hip-hop mainstream, and everyone from The New York Times to The Guardian had something to say about it.

Since late March, I’ve been following a rap beef that situated Drake against Future, Metro Boomin, and Kendrick Lamar. While it seemed standard at first, it took a turn. Soon, it became just Kendrick vs. Drake, and the insults being thrown around were serious. Among other things, Kendrick called out Drake’s tendency to appropriate Black American culture and accused him of being a misogynist and an abuser.

Well, if you belong to the camp that sees music lyrics as literature, the answer to that is obvious. For everyone else, oral traditions go back further than written ones, for one; and poetry, which a lot of rap is, has a rhythmic quality that lends itself to being spoken aloud. Bob Dylan has won a Nobel Prize, and Kendrick Lamar, slayer of Canadian rappers, won a Pulitzer Prize in 2018 for his album DAMN.

All together, this beef has been such an interesting moment in Black American culture, and it feels like a turning point for pop culture overall. Even so, there are those who’ve tried to downplay it. There are plenty of posts across social media platforms that try to shame those of us who have been watching it unfold, and there’s even a Rolling Stone article that whines about how hard it is to “care about a rap war in the middle of a real one.” As if we can’t walk and chew gum at the same time.

Hip-hop is a huge part of Black American culture, so when I see sentiments like these, and remember how there are efforts to preserve other cultures’ art during chaotic times (like how The Getty gave $1 million to help Ukraine store art during the war), I recognize them for what they are: subtle ways to invalidate Black American culture.

With all of that said, the beef isn’t without its problematic moments. At times, both Kendrick and Drake lobbed jabs at each other, which reduced women’s and girls’ trauma to mere punchlines. It’s this relegation of Black women’s concerns to the background and the aforementioned invalidation of Black people and our culture that I wanted to touch on in the first couple literary beefs I highlight.

Richard Wright vs. Zora Neale Hurston Richard was the one to throw the first literary jab in this beef. In 1937, Zora Neale Hurston’s Their Eyes Were Watching God — what would become her most well-known work — was published. And then, Wright’s messy self threw himself in the mix. He wrote an essay decrying Hurston’s book, essentially saying how its focus on the Black female main character’s quest for self-actualization — which included her sex life — played into stereotypes surrounding Black people and promiscuity.

He said it had, “no theme, no message, no thought. In the main, her novel is not addressed to the Negro, but to a white audience whose chauvinistic tastes she knows how to satisfy.” He equated its lack of Black rage as a minstrel act on the page and even said that her writing had a “facile sensuality,” something that had — according to him — first taken root in Black writing courtesy of Phillis Wheatley, another Black woman literary star. He says all this despite the fact that one of his most well-known novels, Native Son, follows a young Black man, Bigger Thomas, who killed a white woman, and whose name…is a choice. Yeah.

A year later, Hurston, as petty as ever — and rightfully so — reviews Hurston Wright’s first book, Uncle Tom’s Children, saying “There is lavish killing here, perhaps enough to satisfy all male Black readers.” Whew.