The Most Unhinged Fictional Characters Ever Written

I do not know if it’s me, or if it’s “the times,” but when I recently perused my library checkout history, there were an undue number of contemporary books featuring what one could describe as an “unhinged” main character. But what is unhinged? Let’s picture a door. One with no hinges. It’s detached; it’s hanging by, at best, a thread, and it’s disconnected from the frame that holds it up. Unhinged, to me, implies a disconnect from reality — the character has come unglued from the world, the norms that keep us all running as something of a functioning society. And I think there are two distinct categories of unhinged: the chaotic and the evil.

The chaotic characters are at risk of doing themselves harm because they have lost the plot on what is a safe, reasonable way to be in the world: they are the doors that have come unglued and are falling flat on their sad, paneled faces. It is often at least a partially conscious effort to escape their reality that begins the decline. Maybe they want a change, maybe they choose to loosen the hinges, but what they find is that there is nowhere else to go but down.