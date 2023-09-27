Can You Guess the Romance Book Based on a Vague Description?
R. Nassor may spend more time with books, tea, and ceramic mugs than recommended by professionals but it hasn’t failed her so far. Nassor has a MA in English Literature from Georgetown University, where she looked at the way medieval and early modern literature reappear in fantasy books today. She’s been writing about romance, fantasy, science fiction, and pop culture for quite a while, starting at Book Riot in 2020. She’s also written for Tor.com. You can follow her on Tiktok and contact her through her website.
I am here to lay down a challenge for any romance reader brave enough to test their knowledge. Can you guess the romance book based on a vague description?
Any book person can tell you sometimes it is difficult to remember the title of a book. We have all been in conversations where there’s only a vague plot summary to go off of. For example, someone might ask, “I just read that romance book, you know, the one with the baker and the reality TV star?” This quiz is essentially a simulation of that real-life experience with the added benefit of receiving a grade when you’re done. At least in this case, you will not be left wondering what that book was called.
I will stand by my belief that romance readers need more trivia events, quizzes, and tests geared to them. After creating an opening line identification quiz, the Can You Guess the Romance Book Based on a Vague description? quiz is my next contribution to the genre. I hope you enjoy this mix of contemporary, historical, paranormal, and fantasy romance titles. I certainly had an excellent time putting it together.
Congratulations! You guessed the romance book!
Although the romance book descriptions were vague, you still gave it a go. Some insider info: most of the alternate answers are comparative titles for the answer, so if you like any of these books, check out the other romances mentioned in the quiz. Looking for more bookish quizzes? Check out: Can you guess these fantasy books based only on their 1-star reviews?, Is this a real punny cozy mystery title, or not?, and Plot a single-mom romance novel and get a book recommendation.
