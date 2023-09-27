This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

R. Nassor may spend more time with books, tea, and ceramic mugs than recommended by professionals but it hasn't failed her so far. Nassor has a MA in English Literature from Georgetown University, where she looked at the way medieval and early modern literature reappear in fantasy books today. She's been writing about romance, fantasy, science fiction, and pop culture for quite a while, starting at Book Riot in 2020. She's also written for Tor.com.

I am here to lay down a challenge for any romance reader brave enough to test their knowledge. Can you guess the romance book based on a vague description?

Any book person can tell you sometimes it is difficult to remember the title of a book. We have all been in conversations where there’s only a vague plot summary to go off of. For example, someone might ask, “I just read that romance book, you know, the one with the baker and the reality TV star?” This quiz is essentially a simulation of that real-life experience with the added benefit of receiving a grade when you’re done. At least in this case, you will not be left wondering what that book was called.

I will stand by my belief that romance readers need more trivia events, quizzes, and tests geared to them. After creating an opening line identification quiz, the Can You Guess the Romance Book Based on a Vague description? quiz is my next contribution to the genre. I hope you enjoy this mix of contemporary, historical, paranormal, and fantasy romance titles. I certainly had an excellent time putting it together.

That Time I Got Drunk and Saved a Demon by Kimberly Lemming

D’Vaughn and Kris Plan a Wedding by Chencia C. Higgins

The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches by Sangu Mandanna

Delilah Green Doesn’t Care by Ashley Herring Blake

The Charm Offensive by Alison Cochrun

That Kind of Guy by Talia Hibbert

The Comeback by Lily Chu

If the Boot Fits by Rebekah Weatherspoon

A Princess in Theory by Alyssa Cole

The Princess Trap by Talia Hibbert

Girl Gone Viral by Alisha Rai

A Summer for Scandal by Lydia San Andres

The Dead Romantics by Ashley Poston

The Neighbor Favor by Kristina Forest

The Nanny by Lana Ferguson

Untouchable by Talia Hibbert

Written in the Stars by Alexandria Bellefleur

Chemistry Lessons by Jae

Cure for Insomnia by Laina Villeneuve

Better Than People by Roan Parrish

We Could Be So Good by Cat Sebastian

Just Like That by Cole McCade

Once Upon a Marquess by Courtney Milan

The Only Purple House in Town by Ann Aguirre

The Romantic Agenda by Claire Kann

Astrid Parker Doesn’t Fail by Ashley Herring Blake

Play It Again by Aidan Wayne

Trade Me by Courtney Milan

If the Shoe Fits by Julie Murphy

The Wedding Crasher by Mia Sosa

Queerly Beloved by Susie Dumond

Forget Me Not by Julie Soto

The Dragon’s Bride by Katee Robert

The Bridge Kingdom by Danielle L. Jensen

Witchful Thinking by Celestine Martin

The Secret Lives of Country Gentlemen by K.J. Charles

Hot Under His Collar by Andie J. Christopher

Reverb by Anna Zabo

Guarding Temptation by Talia Hibbert

Chaos Reigning by Jessie Mihalik