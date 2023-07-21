Can You Match the Romance Novel to Its Opening Lines?
We are here today to answer Romancelandia’s most important question, “Can you match the Romance novel to its opening lines?” I am giving you a chance to test your mettle. Do you have what it takes to succeed?
If there is one thing I know about romance readers, it’s a lot of them love trivia. This quiz is my small way of giving back to the romance community who are in need of fun little quizzes geared toward them. In a 40-question quiz, I couldn’t possibly cover every great romance book, but I tried to get a good mix of titles to gauge your knowledge of the opening lines in the genre.
The following quiz testing if you can you match the Romance novel to its opening lines comes from all realms of romance. There will be historical romances, contemporary romances, science fiction romances, and fantasy romances included. When I was putting this quiz together, I noticed so many excellent romance books establish a lot of identifying details in the first line of the novel. As a result, you may have a few quotes that are easy to identify. Nonetheless, I still think this quiz is a serious challenge.
YOU MADE IT TO THE END OF THE Romance BOOK OPENING LINES QUIZ!
Congratulations on finishing a difficult romance quote quiz! I hope you had just as fun of a time taking it as I had making it. If you are looking to test your knowledge of other genres try the fantasy novel quiz, the mystery novel quiz, or the ya novel quiz.
Romancelandia Novice
You did very well. Your knowledge of Romance books even extends to remembering some of the books’ opening lines. Sure, you could still improve, but you did great for a novice.
Resident of Romancelandia
It’s official, you love love so much that you are officially a resident of Romancelandia. You remembered quite a few quotes from some iconic romance books and you now deserve congratulations.
Ruler of Romancelandia
Becoming the ruler of Romancelandia is no small thing. Even if it only counts for this one very specific quote identification quiz, you really outperformed expectations. Enjoy a long and prosperous rule.
All Romance Books Mentioned In The Quiz
The Duke Who Didn’t by Courtney Milan
Red, White & Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston
Indigo by Beverly Jenkins
People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry
How to Find a Princess by Alyssa Cole
I’m So (Not) Over You by Kosoko Jackson
A Cowboy to Remember by Rebekah Weatherspoon
The Lady’s Guide to Celestial Mechanics by Olivia Waite
A Lady for a Duke by Alexis Hall
Take a Hint, Dani Brown by Talia Hibbert
Vision in White by Nora Roberts
A Rogue by Any Other Name by Sarah MacLean
The Kiss Quotient by Helen Hoang
Seven Days in June by Tia Williams
The Queer Principles of Kit Webb by Cat Sebastian
Silver Silence by Nalini Singh
That Time I Got Drunk and Saved a Demon by Kimberly Lemming
Neon Gods by Katee Robert
Spoiler Alert by Olivia Dade
You Made a Fool of Death with Your Beauty by Akwaeke Emezi
D’Vaughn and Kris Plan a Wedding by Chencia C. Higgins
Honey & Spice by Bolu Babalola
Before I Let Go by Kennedy Ryan
The Stand-In by Lily Chu
Winter’s Orbit by Everina Maxwell
The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood
The Unhoneymooners by Christina Lauren
The Wedding Date by Jasmine Guillory
Dating Dr. Dil by Nisha Sharma
Ayesha at Last by Uzma Jalaluddin
The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches by Sangu Mandanna
The Worst Best Man by Mia Sosa
King of Battle and Blood by Scarlett St. Clair
Witchmark by C.L. Polk
A Marvellous Light by Freya Marske
Delilah Green Doesn’t Care by Ashley Herring Blake
Love & Other Disasters by Anita Kelly
The Charm Offensive by Alison Cochrun
A Caribbean Heiress in Paris by Adriana Herrera
The High Mountain Court by A.K. Mulford
The Bridge Kingdom by Danielle L. Jensen
Butterfly Swords by Jeannie Lin
The Hating Game by Sally Thorne
Pride and Protest by Nikki Payne
Playing the Palace by Paul Rudnick
Royal Holiday by Jasmine Guillory
The Spanish Love Deception by Elena Armas
The Perks of Loving a Wallflower by Erica Ridley
Witchful Thinking by Celestine Martin
Queerly Beloved by Susie Dumond
Something to Talk About by Meryl Wilsner
The Gentleman’s Book of Vices by Jess Everlee
The Secret Lives of Country Gentlemen by K.J. Charles
Polaris Rising by Jessie Mihalik
Nightchaser by Amanda Bouchet
Funny You Should Ask by Elissa Sussman
Then There Was You by Mona Shroff
Hate to Want You by Alisha Rai
Boyfriend Material by Alexis Hall
The Love Study by Kris Ripper
Real Men Knit by Kwana Jackson
A Taste of Gold and Iron by Alexandra Rowland
A Strange and Stubborn Endurance by Foz Meadows
Trade Me by Courtney Milan
Love in the Time of Serial Killers by Alicia Thompson
The Wedding Crasher by Mia Sosa
The Girl with Stars in Her Eyes by Xio Axelrod
Can’t Escape Love by Alyssa Cole
Accidentally Engaged by Farah Heron
Undercover Bromance by Lyssa Kay Adams
Not the Witch You Wed by April Asher
Payback’s a Witch by Lana Harper
From Blood and Ash by Jennifer L. Armentrout
Soul to Keep by Rebekah Weatherspoon
Hither, Page by Cat Sebastian
Perfect Rhythm by Jae
Thank You, Next by Andie J. Christopher
The Romance Recipe by Ruby Barrett
A Dash of Salt and Pepper by Kosoko Jackson
For Butter Or Worse by Erin La Rosa
And They Lived Happily Ever After by Therese Beharrie
The Shaadi Set-Up by Lillie Vale
A Summer for Scandal by Lydia San Andres
Island Affair by Priscilla Oliveras
You Had Me at Hola by Alexis Daria
Love, Hate & Clickbait by Liz Bowery
Scandalized by Ivy Owens
Ramón and Julieta by Alana Albertson
The Countess Conspiracy by Courtney Milan
Romancing the Duke by Tessa Dare
The Perfect Crimes of Marian Hayes by Cat Sebastian
The Evergreen Heir by A. K. Mulford