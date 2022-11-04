The Biased Online Book Ratings Systems Undermining Professional Review Sources: Book Censorship News, November 4, 2022

We know that the same books show up again and again in these bans and challenges across the U.S. Beyond the copycat effect, what’s driving this push for specific titles to be pulled are book ratings systems created by groups like Moms For Liberty, Utah Parents United, and others. These book ratings systems are homegrown creations, developed my volunteers affiliated with these groups. The volunteers are ostensibly parents, though we know from a year and a half of increased book censorship that many are not. They have no formal training in child development, in literacy, or in determining text appropriateness. These volunteer book evaluators go in with their agenda and rate the books with them, absolutely undermining the professional judgment, training, knowledge, and experience of educators and librarians. In some cases, these book review systems are trickling into school boards. In other cases, these volunteers are using their experience in developing these databases as proof they’re capable of sitting on boards and on committees to evaluate the books in schools and libraries.

Without question, if school boards continue to be influenced by right-wing, Christian nationalists, these ratings systems will continue to infiltrate public education, devaluing the professional experience of school and library employees. (This is, of course, a step in the plan of destroying public education at large.)

Let’s take a look at several of the biggest databases out there, as well as who they are affiliated with. This is by no means comprehensive, but instead, a way to make sense of where these challenges are coming from and a way to see where book challengers are getting their copy-paste arguments.

All of these databases are accessible to the public, with the exception of one, which is very easy to gain access via Facebook. Though these are separate systems, many of these groups work together and collaborate, utilizing power in numbers.

None of these sites are linked for reasons that should be pretty obvious, but they are very easy to find.

In Reading Color Newsletter A weekly newsletter focusing on literature by and about people of color! Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

BookLook.info/BookLooks.org These two websites look slightly different, but they are the same thing. This is the Moms For Liberty book review joint, as reported on earlier this year. It’s modeled after the motion pictures rating system, though on a 1-5 scale. Books that earn a 4 or a 5 trigger a challenge.

Moms For Liberty claims this is not their system, and they updated their “about us” page after I reported on them. The thing is, their members say it is.

But I thought BookLooks/BookLook was so proud to not be affiliated with a group? That's what their "about" was updated to say after my reporting. It's convenient when a member of this hate group wants to have a role in book banning they ARE mom's creationhttps://t.co/RoPl9fORhz https://t.co/gCjHaQqtFq pic.twitter.com/3BMhc50uj9 — Buttered Jorts (fka kelly jensen) 🐱🐰 (@veronikellymars) October 1, 2022

The BookLook and BookLooks websites are databases of book reviews. You can sort through them by rating and search by title, and the passages that volunteers highlight are the talking points used in bans. These are copy and pasted (or, more accurately, plagiarized) in book challenge forms.

RatedBooks.Org/LaVerna In The Library/Mary In The Library While RatedBooks is a standalone website, LaVerna In The Library and her cousin Mary In The Library operate via Facebook. Mary has spawned iterations in many states across the country, so it is easy to look up Mary In The Library + Your State to see if your region has one.

All of these are creations of Utah Parents United, one of the largest and most active “parents rights” groups outside of Moms. They, too, use the BookLooks moving rating system, and they offer “stickers” and “warning labels” on their website for people to use on the books they deem inappropriate (conveniently, where they make some money!). RatedBooks and its ilk are affiliated, too, with No Left Turn in Education, as well as stopschoolporn, and several local groups in Georgia, Texas, and Idaho. For books in Utah, the group puts what law the book supposedly violates, and all of this is available in a searchable spreadsheet.

They, too, provide full reports for easy copy-pasting/plagiarism by book banners.

For context, #NoLeftTurninEducation is an active part of the book banning industry from right wing #astroturf groups: https://t.co/WqDOhlmsVc — John Norcross 🌹 (@jnorcr) July 25, 2022

Pavement Education Project One of the “smaller” book ban lists comes from the Pavement Education Project (PEP) in North Carolina. This book review database, created by volunteers with no background in education, literacy, or child development, explicitly encourages people to use their excerpts and findings “for your book protests.”

Not only does this database include books they consider obscene and where they’re available throughout North Carolina, but they have two additional lists: “gender ideology” books and “LGBTQ+” books. There is zero hidden agenda here.

Even though the Wake County GOP promoted today's protest, the rally was organized by the Pavement Education Project. Speakers compared letting students have access in school libraries to books like "Lawn Boy" & "Gender Queer" to Playboy. (https://t.co/Vjeaj73mCY) #wcpss #nced pic.twitter.com/4HIrZPfAOZ — Keung Hui (@nckhui) April 5, 2022

From their website: “A PEP may be equated to a friendly flashmob that informs rather than entertains.”

Book Censorship News: November 4, 2022 Launching with moderately good news (it’s not going to get better from here, though). The Greenville, South Carolina, city council will not be taking up a censorship resolution that would pull several books from the city libraries. This isn’t the end, though — the library board will be debating the issue in December, which might remove or relocate nearly two dozen books. It’s again all part of a massive misinformation campaign fueled by right-wing Christian nationalists under the guise of “grassroots parental rights.”

“The forms also included rating information from the website BookLooks, a Brevard County-based group that provides parents with information on potentially inappropriate content in certain books found in schools. The book ratings that Pennock provided ranged from four to five. According to BookLooks, a four rating means the book shouldn’t be viewed by minors, and a five rating is ‘aberrant content.'” The complaints are over several books in Seminole County Schools (FL) and they are citing Moms For Liberty’s reviews as if they are authoritative. The newspaper not questioning it is equally problematic.