Beautiful Bookshelf Decor Ideas For 2021

After a turbulent, stressful year, 2021 is finally here! Why not upgrade your living space with a bookshelf makeover? You don’t have to scour the internet for the best new decor for your home library. Book Riot will walk you through how to decorate your bookshelf with the latest bookshelf decor ideas and inspiration.

Add Fairy Lights & Reposition Your Books

There are many ways you can show off your book collection, but the best way is to add lighting. Fairy lights are cute and cost-effective and will brighten up any room. Turn your books so they face outward and show off your covers. Fairy lights look best on white bookshelves, but any color will work.

Decorating Ideas for Bookcases by Fireplaces

If your bookshelf is in the living room, it’s best to find bookshelf decor ideas that will tie in well with the rest of the room. Some decorating ideas for bookcases by fireplaces is to use a planter or vase as a bookend. This idea can come in handy if you want to maximize your space for books by placing a few on the mantle. If you have a tall and wide bookcase against a wall, opt for a bookcase ladder. Not only does this lend a cozy library feel to your living room, but it also gives you easier access to the top shelf.

Small Bookshelf Decor Ideas

Finding small bookshelf decor ideas can be tricky because you don’t want to lose space for your book collection with decorations. If you want to spruce up your bookcase without sacrificing shelf space, a plant or bouquet of flowers can be a nice finishing touch.

Arrange Your Books Into a Color Scheme

Reorganizing your bookshelf into a color scheme is an easy (and free) bookshelf decor idea to revive a boring bookcase. You can also put some books facing out or laying flat to add dimension.

Twinkle Lights & Ivy

Twinkle lights and ivy can make any bookshelf look whimsical. This bookshelf decor idea especially looks good in a rustic-themed room. Add a candle for a finishing touch. This idea works on any type of bookshelf.

Mythical Bookends

Bookends are a fun way to separate your favorite book series from the rest of your collection or show off your best hardcovers. No matter what genre you enjoy, you can find bookends that suit your taste. You can browse themed bookends, such as Game of Thrones, or more general figures such as knights and horses.

Funko Pops of Your Favorite Fictional Characters

Funko Pops of your favorite literary characters are another fun way to decorate your bookshelf. There are Funko Pops for just about every book fetish imaginable. They don’t require you to sacrifice shelf space for your books, because they can stand in front of your books or on top of them.

This One is for the Minimalist Bookworm

If your book collection is on the small side, you can still add a bit of decoration with one or two Funko Pops and a vase.

Built-In Bookshelf Decor Ideas

We can all agree that bigger is better when it comes to bookshelves. If you’re one of the lucky ones who have space for multiple bookshelves, then you can decorate your shelves with a little bit of everything. Put some of your books on an angle facing outwards, stacked, and upright with their spines showing to make your bookshelf Insta-ready. Then add some candles, bookends, and Funk Pops.

Floating Bookshelves

Floating bookshelves allow you to unclutter your space if you don’t have room to spare for a standing bookshelf. This type of bookshelf is a smart solution for apartment dwellers who don’t want to give up their book addiction. You can add a potted plant on top for a bit of decoration.

Explore More Bookshelf Decor Ideas With Book Riot!

Do you want to see more bookshelf decor ideas? Explore unique bookends such as petrified wood, octopi (yes, they exist), and dragons. No matter what size or shape your bookshelf is, you can make it Instagram-ready in no time with new decor for 2021!