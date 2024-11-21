It's still more than a week until Black Friday, but the sales have already begun! Grab these great book deals while they last.

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

There's still more than a week to go until Black Friday, but the sales have already begun, including on Amazon. You can check out all their Black Friday deals or just the deals on books. More will be added as the week progresses. We've saved you some time by picking out some of the best deals on ereaders, paperbacks, and hardcovers. They include cookbooks, children's books, fiction, memoirs, and more. Most are around 50% off.