Grab These Early Black Friday Deals on Hardcover and Paperbacks Now

It's still more than a week until Black Friday, but the sales have already begun! Grab these great book deals while they last.

There's still more than a week to go until Black Friday, but the sales have already begun, including on Amazon. You can check out all their Black Friday deals or just the deals on books. More will be added as the week progresses. We've saved you some time by picking out some of the best deals on ereaders, paperbacks, and hardcovers. They include cookbooks, children's books, fiction, memoirs, and more. Most are around 50% off.

Fire HD 8 tablet, 8”

$55

Fire HD 8 tablet, 8” by Amazon
Kindle Paperwhite

$130

Kindle Paperwhite by Amazon
The Art of the Lord of the Rings by J.R.R. Tolkien

$21

The Art of the Lord of the Rings by J.R.R. Tolkien by Wayne G. Hammond & Christina Scull
Letters From Father Christmas, Centenary Edition

$16

Letters From Father Christmas, Centenary Edition by J.R.R. Tolkien & Baillie Tolkien
Sonny Boy: A Memoir

$18

Sonny Boy: A Memoir by Al Pacino
Kafka on the Shore

$5

Kafka on the Shore by Haruki Murakami
The Christmas Cookie Cookbook

$9

The Christmas Cookie Cookbook by Cider Mill Press
Chicano Bakes

$14

Chicano Bakes by Esteban Castillo
South to America

$12

South to America by Imani Perry
What You Are Looking For Is in the Library

$9

What You Are Looking For Is in the Library by Michiko Aoyama
Tristan Strong Punches a Hole in the Sky

$5

Tristan Strong Punches a Hole in the Sky by Kwame Mbalia
Star Wars Encyclopedia of Starfighters and Other Vehicles

$10

Star Wars Encyclopedia of Starfighters and Other Vehicles by DK Publishing
Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls: 100 Inspiring Young Changemakers

$17

Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls: 100 Inspiring Young Changemakers by Jess Harriton & Maithy Vu
Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth

$10

Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth by Oliver Jeffers
