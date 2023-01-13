10 Book Journals to Track Your Reading in 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Regardless of whether you read ten or 100 books a year, you probably try to keep a record of the books you’ve made your way through. Over the years, many of us have used digital apps for this (often Goodreads, but others like StoryGraph have been gaining more and more support), but have you considered switching to your own book journal?

Book journals are, after all, a wonderful way to chronicle your reading life in a way that’s thorough and personalized. You’re not only keeping track of the books you’ve read and the books you want to read: you’re also monitoring your reading habits and challenges, keeping an easily accessible log of the series you’re halfway through, and you can be as open as you want without worrying about others finding or judging your thoughts on a book.

I rounded up ten book journals from various Etsy and Amazon storefronts. Although most of them are physical, a few are either digital or printable. They include space for book reviews, reading trackers, upcoming releases, and more. Prices range from $2.50 to $30+, giving you the opportunity to opt for the one that best fits your reading habits and your budget. Happy reading and tracking!

This yearly planner is 100+ pages long, includes pages specifically meant for wishlists, TBR lists, monthly recaps, and more. A beautiful handmade book journal. $22 and up.

This reading journal is almost 200 pages long, includes a daily reading tracker, and a borrowed/lent out list. If you’re like me and need half a dozen reminders in various planners to remember to return library books on time, this is the book journal for you. You have room for 52 book reviews. $16

If you want a book journal but are still planning to use your apps, this digital reading journal is perfect for you. It has room for 240 books with hyperlinks to their reviews, a series tracker, yearly and monthly reading trackers, and more. Available in six different colors. $4

If you’re reading this in search of the perfect gift for a book lover, look no further. This personalized book journal is embossed with that oh-so-relatable phrase “just one more page” and the reader’s initials, making it as visually appealing as it is useful. It boasts double-page review spreads, a reading progress tracker, a TBR list, and a master list of books read. $33

If you’re on a budget or simply impatient, this printable reading planner is an excellent option. It has space for pretty much every bookish thing you might want to keep track of: books both read and TBR, yes, but also favorite books, favorite authors, upcoming releases, a reading log, a book wishlist, and more. $3

I love the idea of a reading passport: something to chronicle the adventures taken by reading. This book journal lets you record 20 books with their respective trips (title), host or tour guide (author), genre, location, era, and rating. It also has space to record your impressions on each book. $10

Maybe you prefer your book journals smaller, something you could carry in a tiny purse or bag to jot down quick notes on the go. The Bookish Companion (Mini) is ideal: the size of a small paperback, it has room for 100 book indexes and reviews. If you like the style, but prefer something bigger, look for the large size. $7

Are you a reader and a fan of pink? This is the book journal for you. The Pink Book Journal includes a rating system, book goals tracker, favorites section, books and pages graphs by month, and of course, book review templates, book quotes page, and more. If you like the sound of it, but aren’t a pink person, fear not: the seller has Grey Book Journals too. $38

Perhaps you want your book journal to stimulate reflection. In that case, look no further than the Book of Books: it’ll help you make the most of your book spreads by prompts such as “anchor to your life” and “record your why.” The fact that it’s absolutely stunning doesn’t hurt. $28

If you’ll always take a spiral-bound journal over a fancy book-like one, this book review reading journal is perfect for you. In addition to having room for 100 reviews, a TBR list, and a DNF list, it has an info page (so you can determine your own rating system), a monthly page tracker, a series tracker, and more. $25

Itching for more options? Give these additional book journal and bullet journals a look.