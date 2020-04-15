Which Bird of Prey Are You?

Calling all do-gooders, ex-villains, and vigilante wannabees—we’re starting a new gang and we need YOU! Okay, well, not so much actually. It’s more of a team of convenience for those on Roman Sionis’s bad side, and, frankly, that’s not where you want to be. Let’s just say, reconsider if you like your face. But if you’re dead set on fighting the occasional bad guy then maybe the Birds of Prey really is for you—and this quiz will tell you just where you’ll fit in.

Do you dream of your own fantabulous emancipation? Or is vengeance more your style, even if it “rarely brings the catharsis we hope for” (thanks, Dr. Quinzel)? Tell us about your reading habits, your comics likes/dislikes, and a little about yourself, and this Birds of Prey quiz will tell you exactly where you fit in amongst Harley’s gang of unlikely antiheroes.

Learn more about the Birds of Prey and Harley Quinn now that you’ve found your Gotham Girl Gang match, or find more literary movies you can stream early because of Covid-19.