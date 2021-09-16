13 Funny Twitter Responses to the Idea of Rating YA Books

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

At least once a week, I turn to my partner and ask, “Do you want to hear the latest YA Twitter drama?” It seems like there’s always something happening, always someone to be righteously angry at. This week’s edition was a proposed rating system for YA that categorizes books based on whether the vape use is “excessive” or reasonable, whether kissing includes “light travel of hands,” and whether it uses profanity like “h*ll” or includes a main character taking a “sip” of alcohol — among other things.

I’m so on board with this YA rating system! Time to comb all my clients’ books to determine whether the amount of on-page vaping by these filthy, despicable teens is “reasonable” or “excessive.” 🧐 — Erin Clyburn (@erin_clyburn) September 15, 2021

And there is definitely room to be angry about this, especially when they have been reaching out to literary agencies to ask them to categorize all their books using this system. Not for nothing, it’s also a system put together by four white women from Utah, and it seems to be more concerned with how books conform to Mormon values than a more general set of criteria — despite being marketed as a one size fits all system.

These kinds of classifications — which the founders want to be indicated by a sticker on the covers of books — can be really damaging for teen readers. They’re weaponized against queer people and people of color. They tell many kids that their personal experiences are obscene, inappropriate. They deny teens safe ways to explore difficult subjects.

Our agency has received a request from this website to rate our clients' books for 'cleanliness,' a kind of moralistic gatekeeping that marginalizes young readers in a way I find really troubling.https://t.co/aZG5Iuhpgr — Molly Ker Hawn (@mollykh) September 14, 2021

At the same time, this has received a unilateral rejection from the YA community, both readers and authors. I can’t imagine it’s going to become a reality in any sort of overarching way. In fact, at the time I’m writing this, the site is already down — likely crashed from people curious what all these joke tweets are referring to.

So instead of outrage, let’s take a minute to admire the ways YA Twitter absolutely roasted this categorization system.

Rebecca Mix, author of the upcoming YA fantasy The Ones We Burn, invented an alternate system, including the big questions, like, “Is there a cat?” and “Could someone write Shrek fanfiction about this?”

i would like to propose my own YA content ratings that, personally, i think make way more sense than the other ones. i will not be taking suggestions. thank you. pic.twitter.com/XL2EbpmNxw — rebecca mix (@mixbecca) September 14, 2021

I mean, this one from the author of Counting Down With You is legitimately useful, though.

YA-1: you’re vibing after reading a book

YA-2: you’re crying after reading a book

YA-3: you’re screaming after reading a book

YA-4: you’re on twitter threatening to fist fight both the author and then everyone who ever recommended it to you after reading a book — Tashie Bhuiyan (@tashiebhuiyan) September 14, 2021

There’s only room for one categorization scheme in my secret heart, though, and it’s this one.

i'm just saying there's too many YA-1s and not enough YA-4s 😔 pic.twitter.com/N7MfX4X3Yr — cw (the quiet pond) 🌷 (@artfromafriend) September 14, 2021

Of course, as soon as a meme or joke gets started on Twitter, it gets remixed. Here’s an Avatar: The Last Airbender take.

YA-1. YA-2. YA-3. YA-4. Long ago, the Young Adult category lived together in harmony. Then, everything changed when the YA-3 attacked. — Molly X. Chang✨ (@mollyxchang) September 15, 2021

And a Met Gala version from the author of Never Saw You Coming.

A YA 1 and a YA 4 are walking down the street together… pic.twitter.com/ufeegrP162 — Erin Hahn (@erinhahn_author) September 15, 2021

Then there’s…this.

YA-1, YA-2, YA-3, YA-4 but make it gritty pic.twitter.com/w60MDsq7fE — sam tan (@samanthaistan) September 14, 2021

Some authors scoff at the YA-4 categorization, like the author of These Violent Delights.

why stop at YA-4? go a step further and invent YA-5: protagonist personally stepped off the pages and started teaching my kids how to commit arson — chloe gong 🖤 (@thechloegong) September 14, 2021

Remember Lev AC Rosen, author of Jack of Hearts (And Other Parts)? The one that got challenged in Irving, Texas? He’s understandably done with this shit.

YA-4? *lights cigarette* Please. I’ve seen video of a priest saying my book is used by p*doph*les to recruit children. *takes a drag* I deserve a category higher than 4. — Lev AC Rosen aka L.C. Rosen (@LevACRosen) September 14, 2021

Other writers just took the guidelines as a writing prompt.

brb writing a ya novel where a ya-4 protagonist corrupts a ya-1 protagonist and they team up to rob a vape store https://t.co/uA0O4PWxOU — psychopomp disaster (@ieatkillerbees) September 15, 2021

More than that, I'm caught in a love triangle between my lifelong friend, an innocent boy from YA-1 who wants to settle down and start a family, and the brown haired boy from YA-4 with a sensible amount of tattoos who occasionally holds a knife to my throat. I let out a br — Library of Bees (@LibraryofBees) September 15, 2021

Despite all the big talk on YA Twitter, most of them are living that YA-1 life.

what's your sex life looking life rn — sierra elmore (@SierraWritesYA) September 14, 2021

Sometimes you need to call out your friends when they’re not living up to the standards of your YA category.

bestie that’s not very YA-1 of you :/ — rebecca mix (@mixbecca) September 15, 2021

And finally, let’s not forget the real star of these categories: “Light Travel of Hands.”

I’m not going to get over Light Travel of Hands anytime soon FYI, because it simultaneously implies:

– Heavy Travel of Hands

– Serious Travel of Hands

– Medium and Dark Travel of Hands

– that the hands are traveling at light speed and have now passed Vega — Margaret Owen, Temporary Hermit (@what_eats_owls) September 14, 2021

