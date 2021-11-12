Welcome to Dark Reads Day!

Calling all cold dead hearts: it’s Dark Reads Day! Halloween might be in our rearview mirror, but the nights are getting longer and we’re still lurking in the dark corners of the book world. You’ve probably heard of dark academia by now, but there’s lots more to discover. Today we’re looking at the enduring appeal of V.C. Andrews and why so many kids love dark books. Speaking of, for the Goosebump kids who are grown, we’ve got adult read-alikes! We’ve also got short fiction of the horror variety, goth-y goods for book nerds, and so much more.
Grab your flashlight, ignore that eerie howling from beyond, and join us, won’t you?