The Number of Independent Bookstores in the U.S. Has Doubled in the Last 8 Years

Jessica Lange to star in film adaptation of The Year of Magical Thinking

I am all for introspective Didion adaptations, but this doesn’t rush to mind as a particularly good time at the movies. So much of the compensation for crying your way through The Year of Magical Thinking is Didion’s writing itself—the kind of writing that doesn’t usually translate well to the screen. Are we doing a bunch of voiceovers here? In the one-woman show version, Vanessa Redgrave had the theatrical license to just say the lines and even that wasn’t entirely successful. High degree of difficulty here.