Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for June 16, 2024 Deals Jun 16, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deal $1.99Punch Me Up to the Gods by Brian BroomeGet This Deal$1.99Ash by Malinda LoGet This Deal $2.99One in a Millennial: On Friendship, Feelings, Fangirls, and Fitting In by Kate KennedyGet This Deal$2.99These Women by Ivy PochodaGet This Deal $2.99Days of Wonder by Caroline LeavittGet This Deal$2.99An Education in Malice by S. T. GibsonGet This Deal $2.99Convergence Problems by Wole TalabiGet This Deal$2.49Cover Story by Rachel LaceyGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99A Song of Wraiths and Ruin by Roseanne A. BrownGet This Deal$5.99Flores and Miss Paula by Melissa RiveroGet This Deal $2.99Mr. Flood's Last Resort by Jess KiddGet This Deal$1.99Queer Villains of Myth and Legend by Dan JonesGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99Infinity Alchemist by Kacen CallenderGet This Deal$1.99The Butcher of the Forest by Premee MohamedGet This Deal $2.99Auntie Poldi and the Sicilian Lions by Mario GiordanoGet This Deal$1.99To Shape a Dragon's Breath by Moniquill BlackgooseGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week The Best Books of the Year So Far, According to Amazon Audible's Top Audiobooks of 2024 So Far Time To Sleuth: 14 New Mystery, Thriller, and True Crime Books for June 2024 The Most Popular Books of the Year (So Far), According to Goodreads The Best New Book Releases Out June 11, 2024