Riot Headline 10 Exciting Books to Read this Summer
Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for June 16, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deal

Punch Me Up to the Gods

$1.99

Punch Me Up to the Gods by Brian Broome
Get This Deal
Ash

$1.99

Ash by Malinda Lo
Get This Deal
One in a Millennial: On Friendship, Feelings, Fangirls, and Fitting In

$2.99

One in a Millennial: On Friendship, Feelings, Fangirls, and Fitting In by Kate Kennedy
Get This Deal
These Women

$2.99

These Women by Ivy Pochoda
Get This Deal
Days of Wonder

$2.99

Days of Wonder by Caroline Leavitt
Get This Deal
An Education in Malice

$2.99

An Education in Malice by S. T. Gibson
Get This Deal
Convergence Problems

$2.99

Convergence Problems by Wole Talabi
Get This Deal
Cover Story

$2.49

Cover Story by Rachel Lacey
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

A Song of Wraiths and Ruin

$2.99

A Song of Wraiths and Ruin by Roseanne A. Brown
Get This Deal
Flores and Miss Paula

$5.99

Flores and Miss Paula by Melissa Rivero
Get This Deal
Mr. Flood's Last Resort

$2.99

Mr. Flood's Last Resort by Jess Kidd
Get This Deal
Queer Villains of Myth and Legend

$1.99

Queer Villains of Myth and Legend by Dan Jones
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Infinity Alchemist

$2.99

Infinity Alchemist by Kacen Callender
Get This Deal
The Butcher of the Forest

$1.99

The Butcher of the Forest by Premee Mohamed
Get This Deal
Auntie Poldi and the Sicilian Lions

$2.99

Auntie Poldi and the Sicilian Lions by Mario Giordano
Get This Deal
To Shape a Dragon's Breath

$1.99

To Shape a Dragon's Breath by Moniquill Blackgoose
Get This Deal