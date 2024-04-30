The Weirdest Bookish Brand Partnership Yet?

Take the W

In a rare piece of good news about the fight against book banning, Maryland has passed the Freedom to Read Act.

House Bill 0785, filed concurrently as SB 0738, is a series of comprehensive protections for school and public library workers, as well as the materials acquired and housed in these institutions. In both public libraries and school libraries, the bill protects access to books and other library items by stating they cannot be removed or prohibited from collections because of partisan or doctrinal disapproval.

May their efforts continue to succeed.