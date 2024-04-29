For All The Tortured Poets: Bookish Taylor Swift Goods
Two of the biggest albums of the year have been released already and it’s only May. Whether or not you love Taylor Swift or Beyoncé, you know their work and you know that their legions of respective—and crossover!—fans have been marathoning the new albums. Each is an undeniable force in the industry and beyond. We’ve covered a selection of rad bookish Beyoncé goods recently. Now, we’ll hit up some great bookish Taylor Swift goods. Remember: one woman’s star does not dull the shine of another’s. They enhance each other. We embrace the shine theory here.
So many people I know and love are devoted Swifties. One thing that draws them to her work—as well as the work of Queen Bey, of course— is their passion for books and reading. Songwriting and performance are literature, so the connection is not a leap or even a big step. It’s natural. And even if her music isn’t my go-to, I recognize the talent and artistry in how Swift crafts her lyrics because it takes work to write a great line. Let’s take a look at some of the fun, fan-created, and fan-fueled bookish Taylor Swift goods that would be perfect for yourself or the Swiftie in your life.
Taylor Swift fans, this one is for you.
Bookish Taylor Swift Goods
First up, if you’ve seen the Eras Tour memorabilia or marketing, then this “In My Bookish Era” tote bag will be familiar. There are several colors to choose from, and the bag itself is quite roomy. Grab one starting at $13.
Speaking of Eras, how about this personalized bookmark for everyone in their reading era? $14.
Another great bookish Taylor Swift option is this sticker of her albums—including the latest—stylized as books. $7 and up.
Love the Taylor Swift albums-as-books concept but don’t need another sticker? First, you’re lying, but second, how about a sweatshirt? There are several colors to choose from. $28 and up.
These “Dear Reader” friendship bracelets are so pretty. $15, with options on colors and bead sizes.
Your lover can always be a good book, much as you can be a lover of all things books. Grab the “Lover” themed sticker for $4.
A “Bookish Swiftie” sticker on your water bottle or laptop case would certainly draw new friends to you! The pink mirror ball is fun. $4.
Would you call this a Swiftsphere shirt or Shakeslor shirt? Either way, a clever mashup on the Bard and one of the most well-known musicians on the planet. $29+, with plenty of color options.
If it were not clear I am a big fan of the pun, I am a big fan of the pun. This “Swiftea” mug is purr-fection, including her albums once again looking like book spines. $17 and up, with some color and size options.
This shirt, which you can grab in several colors, plays off several Swift elements, making it even more clever. $29+.
Keep your book or ereader tucked safely in this Taylor and Travis-themed book sleeve. $20.
Choose one Era or choose them all from this collection of holographic Taylor Swift bookmarks. $8 and up, and you can add a pom pom to your choice/s, too.
What would the “All Too Well” Bookstore sell? Because I’m interested in browsing. Grab the magnetic bookmark for $7.50.
Last but not least, this one goes out to all of the Taylor Swift fans who also love Twilight. What would (Edward’s Version) look like were it (legally) released? Grab this funny sticker for $4.