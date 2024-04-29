holographic taylor swift bookmarks
For All The Tortured Poets: Bookish Taylor Swift Goods

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Kelly Jensen

Kelly is a former librarian and a long-time blogger at STACKED.

Two of the biggest albums of the year have been released already and it’s only May. Whether or not you love Taylor Swift or Beyoncé, you know their work and you know that their legions of respective—and crossover!—fans have been marathoning the new albums. Each is an undeniable force in the industry and beyond. We’ve covered a selection of rad bookish Beyoncé goods recently. Now, we’ll hit up some great bookish Taylor Swift goods. Remember: one woman’s star does not dull the shine of another’s. They enhance each other. We embrace the shine theory here.

So many people I know and love are devoted Swifties. One thing that draws them to her work—as well as the work of Queen Bey, of course— is their passion for books and reading. Songwriting and performance are literature, so the connection is not a leap or even a big step. It’s natural. And even if her music isn’t my go-to, I recognize the talent and artistry in how Swift crafts her lyrics because it takes work to write a great line. Let’s take a look at some of the fun, fan-created, and fan-fueled bookish Taylor Swift goods that would be perfect for yourself or the Swiftie in your life.

Taylor Swift fans, this one is for you.

Bookish Taylor Swift Goods

eras style tote bag

First up, if you’ve seen the Eras Tour memorabilia or marketing, then this “In My Bookish Era” tote bag will be familiar. There are several colors to choose from, and the bag itself is quite roomy. Grab one starting at $13.

blue bookmark that says "In my reading era (katie's version)"

Speaking of Eras, how about this personalized bookmark for everyone in their reading era? $14.

bookmark featuring taylor swift albums that look like books.

Another great bookish Taylor Swift option is this sticker of her albums—including the latest—stylized as books. $7 and up.

blue sweatshirt styling taylor swift albums like books.

Love the Taylor Swift albums-as-books concept but don’t need another sticker? First, you’re lying, but second, how about a sweatshirt? There are several colors to choose from. $28 and up.

image of three friendship bracelets with the words "dear reader" in pastel colors.

These “Dear Reader” friendship bracelets are so pretty. $15, with options on colors and bead sizes.

Image of a sticker that says "book lover."

Your lover can always be a good book, much as you can be a lover of all things books. Grab the “Lover” themed sticker for $4.

Image of a pink mirror ball sticker that says "bookish swiftie."

A “Bookish Swiftie” sticker on your water bottle or laptop case would certainly draw new friends to you! The pink mirror ball is fun. $4.

Cream color t-shirt that says "All's fair in love & poetry: The Tortured Poets Department."

Would you call this a Swiftsphere shirt or Shakeslor shirt? Either way, a clever mashup on the Bard and one of the most well-known musicians on the planet. $29+, with plenty of color options.

"Swiftea" mug with Swift's albums as book spines.

If it were not clear I am a big fan of the pun, I am a big fan of the pun. This “Swiftea” mug is purr-fection, including her albums once again looking like book spines. $17 and up, with some color and size options.

it's me. Hi. I'm the bookworm. It's Me. t-shirt.

This shirt, which you can grab in several colors, plays off several Swift elements, making it even more clever. $29+.

Image of a book sleeve featuring a white cardigan and a red 87 football jersey.

Keep your book or ereader tucked safely in this Taylor and Travis-themed book sleeve. $20.

set of holographic taylor swift book marks.

Choose one Era or choose them all from this collection of holographic Taylor Swift bookmarks. $8 and up, and you can add a pom pom to your choice/s, too.

Set of three magnetic bookmarks in the shape of a bookstore, cafe, and antique store, all named after Taylor Swift songs.

What would the “All Too Well” Bookstore sell? Because I’m interested in browsing. Grab the magnetic bookmark for $7.50.

sticker that looks like Taylor Swift's Midnights album, but it is titled "Midnight Sun" and is a riff on Twilight.

Last but not least, this one goes out to all of the Taylor Swift fans who also love Twilight. What would (Edward’s Version) look like were it (legally) released? Grab this funny sticker for $4.