For All The Tortured Poets: Bookish Taylor Swift Goods

Kelly is a former librarian and a long-time blogger at STACKED. She's the editor/author of (DON'T) CALL ME CRAZY: 33 VOICES START THE CONVERSATION ABOUT MENTAL HEALTH and the editor/author of HERE WE ARE: FEMINISM FOR THE REAL WORLD. Her next book, BODY TALK, will publish in Fall 2020. Follow her on Instagram @heykellyjensen .

Two of the biggest albums of the year have been released already and it’s only May. Whether or not you love Taylor Swift or Beyoncé, you know their work and you know that their legions of respective—and crossover!—fans have been marathoning the new albums. Each is an undeniable force in the industry and beyond. We’ve covered a selection of rad bookish Beyoncé goods recently. Now, we’ll hit up some great bookish Taylor Swift goods. Remember: one woman’s star does not dull the shine of another’s. They enhance each other. We embrace the shine theory here.

So many people I know and love are devoted Swifties. One thing that draws them to her work—as well as the work of Queen Bey, of course— is their passion for books and reading. Songwriting and performance are literature, so the connection is not a leap or even a big step. It’s natural. And even if her music isn’t my go-to, I recognize the talent and artistry in how Swift crafts her lyrics because it takes work to write a great line. Let’s take a look at some of the fun, fan-created, and fan-fueled bookish Taylor Swift goods that would be perfect for yourself or the Swiftie in your life.