The Best Books of the Year According to The New York Times

The staff of the New York Times Book Review released their 100 Notable Books of 2022 list a week ago featuring fiction, nonfiction, and poetry titles. They’ve since whittled this list down to 10 for their Best Books of 2022 list that was released today.

The list is made of five fiction and five nonfiction titles and is as follows:

Fiction

The Candy House by Jennifer Egan

Checkout 19 by Claire-Louise Bennett

Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver

The Furrows by Namwali Serpell

Trust by Hernan Diaz

Nonfiction

An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us by Ed Yong

Stay True: A Memoir by Hua Hsu

Strangers to Ourselves: Unsettled Minds and the Stories That Make Us by Rachel Aviv

Under the Skin: The Hidden Toll of Racism on American Lives and on the Health of Our Nation by Linda Villarosa

We Don’t Know Ourselves by Fintan O’Toole

Unsurprisingly, the list has books in common with other best-of lists, like Barnes & Noble’s (An Immense World), Amazon’s (Demon Copperhead), and The Washington Post’s (Demon Copperhead, Trust, and Stay True).

Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.