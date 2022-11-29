The Best Books of the Year According to The New York Times

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The staff of the New York Times Book Review released their 100 Notable Books of 2022 list a week ago featuring fiction, nonfiction, and poetry titles. They’ve since whittled this list down to 10 for their Best Books of 2022 list that was released today.

The list is made of five fiction and five nonfiction titles and is as follows:

Unsurprisingly, the list has books in common with other best-of lists, like Barnes & Noble’s (An Immense World), Amazon’s (Demon Copperhead), and The Washington Post’s (Demon Copperhead, Trust, and Stay True).

