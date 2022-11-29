The Best Books of the Year According to The New York Times
The staff of the New York Times Book Review released their 100 Notable Books of 2022 list a week ago featuring fiction, nonfiction, and poetry titles. They’ve since whittled this list down to 10 for their Best Books of 2022 list that was released today.
The list is made of five fiction and five nonfiction titles and is as follows:
Fiction
The Candy House by Jennifer Egan
Checkout 19 by Claire-Louise Bennett
Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver
The Furrows by Namwali Serpell
Trust by Hernan Diaz
Nonfiction
An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us by Ed Yong
Stay True: A Memoir by Hua Hsu
Strangers to Ourselves: Unsettled Minds and the Stories That Make Us by Rachel Aviv
Under the Skin: The Hidden Toll of Racism on American Lives and on the Health of Our Nation by Linda Villarosa
We Don’t Know Ourselves by Fintan O’Toole
Unsurprisingly, the list has books in common with other best-of lists, like Barnes & Noble’s (An Immense World), Amazon’s (Demon Copperhead), and The Washington Post’s (Demon Copperhead, Trust, and Stay True).
