The New York Times Releases 100 Notable Books for 2022
The paper of record has released their newest list of top books for the year. Selected by the staff of the New York Times Book Review, 100 books are celebrated as being notable additions to shelves. Spanning five categories, including Fiction/Poetry, Nonfiction, Memoir, History, and Science, the books showcase a wide range of genres, styles, and voices.
Among the top 100 notable books include:
- Also a Poet by Ada Calhoun
- The Candy House by Jennifer Egan
- The Daughter of Doctor Moreau by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
- An Immense World by Ed Yong
- Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (also selected as the best book of the year by Barnes & Noble employees)
- The Passenger by Cormac McCarthy
- The Rabbit Hutch by Tess Gunty (winner of this year’s National Book Award in Fiction)
- Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin
You can dig into the full list, as well as the reasons behind their inclusion, right here.
