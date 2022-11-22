The New York Times Releases 100 Notable Books for 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The paper of record has released their newest list of top books for the year. Selected by the staff of the New York Times Book Review, 100 books are celebrated as being notable additions to shelves. Spanning five categories, including Fiction/Poetry, Nonfiction, Memoir, History, and Science, the books showcase a wide range of genres, styles, and voices.

Among the top 100 notable books include:

You can dig into the full list, as well as the reasons behind their inclusion, right here.

