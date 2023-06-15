Fall In Love With These 14 Swoony Bisexual YA Romcoms

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

One of the things I love most about bisexual romance books is the diversity of relationships they can represent: M/F romances, F/F romances, M/M romances, nonbinary romances, even polyamorous romances — all of these can fall under the umbrella of bi+ romance. That’s something you don’t get to see every day in the romance world. Bisexual romance books give authors — and readers — so much possibility. It’s almost like a choose your own adventure in romance book form. That can also admittedly make it hard to determine from the cover, the blurb, or even the outset whether a book is a bisexual romance book at all, though. And for readers craving bi representation, that is a problem.

But that’s where lists like this one come in to save the day. Between my own reading and a bit of internet sleuthing, I’ve determined that these 14 queer books feature one — or even two — bisexual characters that fall in love. It might not be all the bisexual YA romcoms you could ever ask for, but it’s certainly a good place to start! And they feature some tropes you will love to boot, from fake dating to friends-to-enemies-to-lovers. Bisexual YA romcoms really can do it all!

Highly Suspicious and Unfairly Cute by Talia Hibbert I love Talia Hibbert’s adult romance novels — like Take a Hint, Dani Brown, another swoony bisexual romance — so I was thrilled to find out her YA debut would also feature a bi romance. As if that weren’t enough, it’s also a friends to enemies to lovers story about two overachievers who rekindle their friendship — and their feelings — during an elite survivalist development program for teens.

No Boy Summer by Amy Spalding A pledge between two sisters to avoid any and all boy drama for the summer backfires when one of them falls for a girl at the local coffee shop. After a year full of heartbreak, Lydia and her younger sister Penny have agreed that the solution is to avoid boys altogether. And a summer spent with their aunt in Los Angeles is the perfect opportunity to focus on them. It was only boys they agreed to avoid, though. So when Lydia starts to fall for a girl at her new job, it’s not really breaking their pact, right?

Going Bicoastal by Dahlia Adler Split between staying with her dad in New York (and the girl she’s been crushing on) or spending the summer with her estranged mom (and maybe repairing their damaged relationship), two possible timelines play out for Natalya. And whether she stays with her dad and finally goes after the girl of her dreams or flies across the country to visit her mom and meets a guy she never expected, well, one thing’s for sure: this summer is going to be full of possibility.

I’ll Be the One by Lyla Lee Skye Shin knows she has what it takes to be a K-Pop star. But while everyone recognizes her skill as a singer, no one seems to think a fat girl should dance. So when she auditions and earns a spot on a new competition show searching for the next K-Pop star, she’s determined to do it all. But fatphobic beauty standards run just as deep in the Korean pop world as in Hollywood, and as much as Skye knows she has what it takes, she’ll have to prove it to everyone else. And a fling with a fellow contestant — a famous fellow contestant — probably isn’t going to help with that. But Henry Cho believes in her, too, and sometimes there’s no stopping the heart when it knows what it wants.

Imogen, Obviously by Becky Albertalli Imogen isn’t just an ally; she’s the best ally in the world. She never misses Pride, and knows more about queer media discourse than even her very queer little sister. So when her best friend Lili tells a small fib to her new college friends — that she and Imogen used to date — it’s no big deal, really. Not at all. Imogen might be super hetero, but she’s also an ally. Only Lili’s new friend Tessa doesn’t know Imogen is straight. And she definitely is, and always has been, despite her growing girl-crush on Tessa. That’s totally normal, right?

I Wish You All the Best by Mason Deaver After coming out to their family as nonbinary, Ben is kicked out by their parents and moves in with their estranged older sister. They’re struggling with an intense anxiety disorder and to get through the last half of senior year unnoticed, Ben is just doing what it takes to survive. But then the funny and charming Nathan Allan takes Ben under his wing. Soon, what starts as just friendship could be the opportunity for so much more — maybe even a chance at true happiness after so much heartbreak.

Just Your Local Bisexual Disaster by Andrea Mosqueda Maggie’s life has always been a bit messy, and she’s perfectly okay with that. But when it comes time to pick an escort for her little sister’s quinceañera, Maggie has to face up to the complicated feelings she has for her three best friends: Amanda, her first crush; Matt, her two-time-ex who won’t stop flirting with her; and Dani, who has plenty of romantic baggage of her own. Can she figure out some way to avoid all the disasters that come up in life, or is it better to just dive right in?

They Hate Each Other by Amanda Woody Jonah and Dylan hate each other, but their friends are certain the two bisexual seniors’ disdain is just thinly disguised lust. And when they wake up in the same bed after homecoming, they know their friends are going to have a field day with this little indiscretion — unless they can use it to their advantage. If they can fake date just long enough to act out a heated breakup, maybe they can finally convince them that they really aren’t meant to be. The only problem? Suddenly, they don’t seem to hate each other quite so much.

Hani and Ishu’s Guide to Fake Dating by Adiba Jaigirdar When her friends invalidate her identity since she’s only ever dated guys, Hani lies and says she’s dating the first girl she can thing of: Ishu Dey. The only problem is Hani and Ishu are opposites. Hani is popular and easygoing, while Ishu is an overachiever hoping to become head girl for her college applications. But if Hani can help Ishu become more popular, maybe she could actually get enough votes to be elected head girl. All it requires is pretending to be a couple. And if real feelings soon follow, well, maybe there’s nothing all that fake about their relationship after all.

I Kissed Shara Wheeler by Casey McQuiston Chloe Green’s one rival for valedictorian, prom queen Shara Wheeler, has disappeared. But not before kissing Chloe. Now, Chloe and the two other guys Shara has kissed are left with only a series of cryptic notes and a burning desire to understand Shara Wheeler. If Chloe can drag Shara back before graduation, then she’ll have a chance to beat her fair and square. But the more she gets to know Smith and Rory, Shara’s longtime boyfriend and the bad boy next-door, the more she questions Shara’s motives. And maybe, just maybe, there’s more to Shara Wheeler than meets the eye.

This is Kind of an Epic Love Story by Kacen Callender Nathan Bird may be a film buff with aspirations to make his own movies, but he doesn’t believe in happy endings. Not anymore. After his dad died and left his mom heartbroken, he’s determined to save himself from the same fate. But his best friend, Florence, (who also happens to be his ex-girlfriend) is determined to prove he can find a happily ever after of his own. And when his childhood best friend suddenly returns to his life, it seems like Florence might be on to something after all.

Perfect on Paper by Sophie Gonzales Darcy may give out advice on love, but her own love life is far from perfect. In fact, it’s practically nonexistent. And that’s just one of the many reasons she keeps her relationship advice service totally anonymous. So when Alexander Brougham — whom she loathes — catches her collecting letters from locker 89, she agrees to help him win back his ex in exchange for keeping her secret. How hard could it be to help a guy win back a girl who’s already fallen for him once and also keep her best friend from finding out her secret in the process?

Running with Lions by Julian Winters A high school goalie heading into his senior year has a lot to look forward to, but when his estranged childhood best friend shows up for summer training, it turns all his plans upside down. Not only does he need to win back Emir’s trust in order to keep the team running smoothly, he also has to face up to the feelings he has for his old friend. And if those feelings are reciprocated, maybe his senior year will be even better than he had planned.