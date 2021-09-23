This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Give me a plethora of unabashedly bi books for Bi Visibility Day this year — there are few things I love more. We may be invisible most of the year but September 23 is when we suddenly appear in glorious form! Just kidding. Mostly. But I really do love a book with good bi+ representation, whether the sexuality is merely a side note or a main point of interest as a romance. It’s something I’m seeing more and more of (thank goodness!), but in my opinion there can really never be too many books with great representation. And for readers looking specifically for that bi+ representation, these 20 bi books are a great place to start!

I love that apps like Libby and Scribd have specific LGBTQ categories so it’s easier to find books with those themes/characters, but when you’re looking for a specific identity within the rainbow it can be a bit harder. And especially if you’re looking on Goodreads where even books that only feature queer side characters are often labeled LGBTQ, it can be difficult to know exactly what you’re getting. But these 20 books are certified fully bi+, guaranteed. It’s the perfect way to celebrate Bi Day, so read on for some unabashedly bi books, my lovelies!

The Girls I’ve Been by Tess Sharpe Is there anything more bi than getting mixed up in a heist to stop a bank robbery with your girlfriend and best friend/ex-boyfriend? A rhetorical question for Nora O’Malley, who’s currently living that. But what her girlfriend doesn’t know (and what her ex is still mad at her about) is that Nora isn’t her real name. Not even close. And there’s a whole secret life she’s led alongside a con woman mother where she learned the skills — and faced down the horrors — that will now help her save herself and her friends before these bank robbers can decide they’re just unfortunate collateral damage.

Take a Hint, Dani Brown by Talia Hibbert I love seeing bi representation in M/F romance, since that aspect of bisexuality is just as valid as any other. And Take a Hint, Dani Brown does it so well! Not only is Dani Brown a strong independent bisexual woman who knows what she wants, she also learns that opening yourself up for love along the way is not only brave — it’s worth it! And her love interest, Zaf, is the most adorable ex-rugby player ever.

How to Find a Princess by Alyssa Cole Don’t mind me recommending Alyssa Cole’s books until the end times. How To Find a Princess is another specular romance in her Runaway Royals series (following up and loosely connected to the incredible Reluctant Royals series). It’s also her first full-length novel featuring a WLW relationship, and it is just so good. A woman desperately avoiding her family history and her royal heritage falls for a strong, independent bi woman determined to restore the monarchy of her island home. Fake marriage and sea adventures follow!

Girl, Serpent, Thorn by Melissa Bashardoust This gorgeous book based on Persian myths and fairy tales features a cursed princess, a sinister soldier, and a cunning supernatural being who holds the secrets to the curse keeping Soraya locked up. In addition to the lush storytelling, I love that Soraya gets a chance to fall for both a male and female love interest without it feeling rushed or forced. This one will always be a favorite for me.

Exciting Times by Naoise Dolan Ava seems to have it all with her rich, banker boyfriend, but no matter how much he enjoys spoiling her, he can’t admit to more than liking her “a great deal.” Enter Edith, a Hong Kong-born lawyer who leaves her flowers and takes her to the theater. Ava can’t decide if she wants to be her or be with her. But when her boyfriend announces he’s coming to Hong Kong, she has to decide between the comfort of what she always thought she wanted and something entirely new.

The Princess Trap by Talia Hibbert Cherry and Rueben have an instant connection. But he neglects to reveal one important detail: he’s the prince of Helgmøre. When the paparazzi finds out, the two fake a relationship — even if they don’t have to fake the chemistry — to protect his reputation. The fact that this is a royal romance that features fake dating AND a bisexual man is just too, too good. Could we get some more bi men in fiction, please? More. Bi. Men. Please. Talia Hibbert and Alyssa Cole know. (Check out Cole’s A Prince on Paper for more bi princes!)

Hani and Ishu’s Guide to Fake Dating by Adiba Jaigirdar The premise of Rioter Adiba Jaigirdar’s sophomore novel will feel frustratingly familiar to a lot of bi+ people. When Hani’s friends question her sexuality because of her lack of dating experience, she insists she’s dating a girl. The only problem? She’s definitely not. And the girl she names, Ishi, kind of hates her guts. But Ishi needs help too. If she wants to become Head Girl and get into the university of her dreams, her social status could really use a boost. Popular girl Hani could help her out…if Ishi will pretend to be her girlfriend in return. Now they just have to convince everyone they’re dating. Easy enough, right? It’s not like anyone will catch — I don’t know — feelings…DUN DUN DUN!

Red, White and Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston When First Son Alex Claremont-Diaz and the Prince of Wales almost cause an international incident at a royal wedding, they have to pretend to get along in front of the camera. But Prince Henry is annoyingly charming and Alex absolutely can’t stand him. That’s definitely the feeling he’s feeling. Right? Or maybe it’s his burgeoning bisexuality coming out of the closet to slap him in the face. It’s a witty, laugh-out-loud, feel-all-the-feels royal romcom, y’all.

The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V.E. Schwab A woman cursed to live forever without ever being remembered finally finds someone who truly sees her. Addie LaRue made a deal with a devil — one that saved her from an unwanted fate, but condemned her to a life of solitude. Until Henry. After centuries of learning to make her mark in small ways, finally she finds someone who can remember her. But as they fall for each other, the question of how he evades her curse — and whether this isn’t all some cruel part of it — remains. Hi, hello, yes, I’m sorry this book features two bi+ main characters who fall for each other, and I am just over the moon. It’s all I’ve ever wanted. And in a gorgeously written fantasy novel to boot. I’ll just be over here grinning stupidly at this beautiful book, thanks.

I’ll Be the One by Lyla Lee Have I mentioned I love a book with romance between multiple bi+ characters? Because I love a book with romance between multiple bi+ characters. It just does my heart good. And in Lyla Lee’s supremely uplifting contemporary romcom about being true to yourself and pursuing your dreams, aspiring dancer Skye Shin enters a K-Pop talent competition and wins the hearts of the masses, not to mention her fellow competitor, the famous model, Henry Cho.

Leah on the Offbeat by Becky Albertalli Another body positive bi heroine to fall in love with! Albertalli is known for writing heartfelt YA coming out stories (see: Simon vs. The Homo Sapiens Agenda), and Leah on the Offbeat follows a drummer coming to terms with a crush on her friend senior year when she still hasn’t told any of her friends she’s bi — including her best friend Simon who just came out. It’s a messy, complicated journey, just like real life.

The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid Famous film star Evelyn Hugo married seven men. But was any of them her true love? When the aging actress finally sits down to tell her tale, full of hard work and heartbreak, she reveals the truth for the first time. And it’s not what anyone was suspecting, much less Monique, the young writer Hugo has tapped to write her one and only official biography.

Running With Lions by Julian Winters High school soccer has never been better — or bi-er. Senior year is looking good for Sebastian. He’s team captain and star goalie with a great team behind him and a coach who doesn’t ask anyone to hide their sexuality. But when his ex–best friend shows up for summer training, Sebastian’s perfect team is turned upside down. Now the Lions’ success relies on Sebastian reconnecting with Emir and getting him to stop holding the rest of the team at arms length. Which would be easier if Sebastian’s feelings weren’t all mixed up with seeing Emir again.

You Should See Me in a Crown by Leah Johnson Liz Lighty is pretty sure she’s too Black, too poor, too awkward, and too bi to win prom queen, but when her financial aid falls through for the college of her dreams, she knows the scholarship that comes along with winning is her only chance of achieving everything she’s ever wanted. There’s nothing she wants to do less than enter herself into some ridiculous popularity contest. The one thing making it bearable is the new girl, Mack, who just happens to be in the running for prom queen against her. How is she supposed to keep her head in the game with all these feelings getting in the way? It’ll be either the best or worst thing that’s ever happened to her.

When Tara Met Farah by Tara Pammi When Tara agrees to help Farah get into the Bollywood Drama & Dance Society in exchange for math tutoring to bring up her failing grade, she never expected it to be anything more than that. Neither did Farah, who has more than enough on her plate between dumping her biphobic ex-boyfriend and moving to the U.S. to be closer to her dad. But over late night biryani and dancing to Bollywood hits, something unexpected happens: they start to fall for each other. Maybe the two of them had the equation for happiness all along.

Felix Ever After by Kacen Callendar Felix is a Black, trans, bisexual guy struggling with identity and acceptance following top surgery. He worries he’s one marginalization too many to ever find love, and with a last name like “Love” that’s pretty ironic. It’s not exactly his only concern though when a transphobic bully starts sending him anonymous messages and posting his deadname alongside pre-transition images of him. He never could’ve guessed that his plan to get revenge would get him mixed up in a quasi-love triangle, though. This book doesn’t shy away from difficult issues and is pretty heavy at times, but those parts of life are just as authentic and important to show as any other. Just a good thing to be aware of if you’re looking for a lighter story right now!

Perfect on Paper by Sophie Gonzales Darcy Phillips will give relationship advice to anyone for a fee. But when she’s caught collecting letters from the locker she secretly runs her advice service through, she’s suddenly being blackmailed to help the hottest guy in school keep his girlfriend from breaking up with him. And there’s good reason to make sure her secret doesn’t get out. Her best friend, Brooke — who’s she’s kind of been in love with forever — would probably never speak to her again if she found out. All she has to do is help the annoyingly hot guy she can’t stand win back a girl who’s already fallen for him once. What could go wrong?

Xeni: A Marriage of Inconvenience by Rebekah Weatherspoon Another great romance featuring two bi characters in love! Xeni is trying to clean up her late aunt’s massive colonial in Upstate New York when she discovers an incredibly inconvenient clause in her aunt’s will. Apparently she has to marry before she can claim the estate. Her aunt even had a particular groom in mind — a rugged Scotsman. Mason is still mourning the loss of his friend and mentor when he finds out she was scheming ’til the very end. Now she’s playing matchmaker from beyond the grave. It’s certainly an unexpected complication, but maybe it’s not so bad. Not when the match in question is Sable Everly’s beautiful niece.

When We Were Magic by Sarah Gailey Alexis definitely didn’t mean to kill the guy she was having sex with. But her magic got kind of out of hand and now she’s in the bedroom with a naked dead guy, so she does what any girl would do — call her best friends. Good thing they’re all witches. But hiding a dead body is a whole other level and when the consequences of the spell put their powers on the fritz, Alexis and her friends have to come together to pull through before anything else can go wrong.

Cool for the Summer by Dahlia Adler Lara’s only ever had eyes for one guy throughout high school: Chase Harding. And he’s finally talking to her and maybe even flirting. No, definitely flirting. It’s everything Lara’s ever wanted. But she can’t shake the memory of her confusing, romantic, and strangely perfect summer fling with Jasmine. And when Jasmine walks right through the front doors of the school to see Lara and Chase flirting by the lockers, well, things get a lot more complicated. So who does Lara chose: the guy she’s always wanted or the girl she never expected?

