8 New Manga Releases for September 2023 You Won’t Want to Miss

Patricia Thang is an educator located in Los Angeles. Though a native Angeleno through and through, her heart also belongs to Tokyo, where much of her family is from. Besides books, she is an enthusiastic devourer of many things, including podcasts, television, and J-pop. She realizes there’s not enough time in the world to consume all of that content, but she’s trying anyway. Other endeavors to which she has dedicated herself include cuddling her dogs until they’re annoyed and taste-testing every vegan ice cream she can find. Twitter: @aintnopthang View All posts by Patricia Thang

“What is time?!” On any given day during the year, you can already catch me shouting this at my friends, coworkers, anyone who will listen. But right now, while I am very likely dealing with some sort of back-to-school-related chaos in these first weeks of the new school year, this question has probably become 90% of my vocabulary. Like, how are we already in the -ber months?! The one upside, though, is that at least the passage of time means we keep getting lots of new manga releases! Not that I have enough time to read them all, but that’s a whole other story.

As with every other month, these September new manga releases are sure to keep your reading choices awesome and varied for any downtime you have as we begin our approach toward the final quarter of the year. Among this month’s new picks are a charming fantasy series in which the mission is not to defeat monsters but to build the perfect houses for them, a reimagined Japanese folk tale from the creator of Spy x Family, an alluring mystery that follows a group of teenagers trying to uncover secrets behind strange happenings in their town, and much more! Happy reading, folks!

New September 2023 Manga Releases Soara and the House of Monsters by Hidenori Yamaji (September 5, Seven Seas) After years of training, the day has finally come for the orphan girl Soara to take her place as a top monster hunter in the war between monsters and mankind. But just before she is able to join the ranks, the war’s end has been declared, and monsters and humans have elected to make peace. With nowhere to go and no purpose to fulfill, Soara feels lost and aimless. But a chance encounter with Kirik, a dwarf and architect for monsters, leads Soara to find a new job building monster homes and, hopefully, a new lease on life.

The Moon on a Rainy Night by Kuzushiro (September 5, Kodansha) The night before starting high school, Saki crashes into another girl on her way to her piano lesson. Though Saki tries to apologize, the mysterious and beautiful girl leaves without a word. At school the next day, Saki meets the girl named Kanon again and discovers they are classmates! Kanon was involved in an accident in the past that caused her to almost completely lose her hearing, and since then, she has had a tendency to push people away. But a little kindness and willingness to learn can go a long way, and the two girls grow closer in this sweet story about compassion and understanding.

Blade of the Moon Princess by Tatsuya Endo (September 5, VIZ Media) From the creator of the mega-hit Spy x Family, this new series is a sci-fi reimagining of the Japanese folk tale “The Tale of the Bamboo Cutter” (also known as “Kaguya-hime”). In this version of the story, Kaguya Takenouchi is the rebellious and bratty princess of an advanced civilization located on the moon, unwilling to be the heir to the throne. But when an opposing clan carries out a series of terrorist attacks and the queen falls ill, Kaguya is sent to Earth with the katana that represents authority over the moon. Will she be able to become the capable ruler she was meant to be and find her way back home to save it from their enemies?

The Darwin Incident by Shun Umezawa (September 5, Vertical) Fifteen-year-old Charlie is dealing with a lot. He’s just started high school, he’s finally making his first friend, and he happens to be a half-human, half-chimpanzee creature who was born after his chimpanzee mother was rescued from a research facility by an eco-terrorist organization. Unbeknownst to him, the organization is planning to involve Charlie in their plots, which are growing increasingly extreme. The series, recognized for its provocative story and compelling social commentary, boasts multiple accolades from the manga industry.

Glitch by Shima Shinya (September 19, Yen Press) Minato has just moved to a new town with their family, and on their first day of school, they notice a strange and eerie shadow. This triggers their curiosity, and they become determined to find out what is behind the bizarre things they’re seeing. Together with their younger sister and two friends, Minato sets off on a mission to investigate the town and its mysteries. Creator Shima Shinya is known for their other series Lost Lad London, and Glitch is another intriguing mystery in their unique art style.

#DRCL midnight children by Shin’ichi Sakamoto (September 19, VIZ Media) Is it just me, or has there been something of a wave of new Dracula media lately? Or maybe it’s because I spent much of this year driving past a billboard that advertised the films Renfield and The Last Voyage of the Demeter in immediate succession on my daily commute? In any case, here’s yet another reimagining in manga form! In 19th century England, horror is released upon the students of the prestigious Whitby School after the Russian ship, Demeter, arrives on the shores of Whitby Harbor. Mina Murray, the only female student at the academy, has already been facing endless struggle and torment from her fellow students due to her gender, but now she must unite with them to fight this supernatural evil and save her beloved Luke “Lucy” Westenra.

The Deer King by Nahoko Uehashi and Taro Sekiguchi (September 19, Yen Press) In the aftermath of a brutal war, a former soldier named Van is among those enslaved by the Zol Empire and forced to work in a salt mine. One day, a pack of wild dogs attacks the salt mine, spreading a mysterious and deadly disease. Van and a young girl named Yuna, the only survivors, hope that this is the beginning of a new life of peace for themselves now that they’ve escaped, but things are never that simple. As the Black Wolf Fever continues to spread and incite fear and chaos, Van and Yuna find themselves involved in a struggle far bigger than themselves. The Deer King is originally a novel series by Nahoko Uehashi, well-known for her thought-provoking fantasies, including The Beast Player. It was recently adapted into manga.

The World’s Fastest Level Up by Nagato Yamata Atsushi Suzumi (September 26, Seven Seas) About 20 years ago, dungeons started appearing in the world, and humans came to possess supernatural skills. Amane Rin is an adventurer who is often looked down upon due to the poor usability of his skills, but one day, things change. When Rin wakes up suddenly with the unique and powerful skill of Dungeon Teleporting, he realizes that the rules of dungeons no longer apply to him. This leads him to embark on a journey to become the strongest adventurer ever in record time! Adapted from the light novel series of the same name, this fun pick will be great for fans of isekai and similar genres.

Hope you all have a great month perusing these new September manga releases! And if you catch up with all the picks from this month, you can always check back on last month’s releases, too! And if even that’s not enough, we’ve always got you covered with our full manga archives!