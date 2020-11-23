These are two separate books, separated by 100 years yet connected by the same dreamy imagery to help you relax. The original book, Little Nemo in Slumberland was written as a full-page weekly strip by Winsor McCay in 1905. Each strip shared the adventures of young Nemo having fantastical dreams and travelling through Slumberland to meet the princess. The first episode introduced King Morpheus calling on Nemo to be the new playmate for his daughter. It then took many months and constant battles with the mischievous clown Flip before Nemo even makes it to the palace, let alone meet the Princess. These adventures share glorious imagery in their storytelling, with Art Nouveau influenced illustrations. I have heard of a massive mural in downtown Cincinnati, Ohio, featuring panels from Little Nemo in Slumberland (on my Literary Travels Wishlist).

McCay was lauded as a comic genius for his time. He loved to experiment with visual layouts. He was also well respected for his understanding of psychedelic dream experiences. However, McCay also featured many ethnic stereotypes throughout his storytelling. Certain characters do not transfer well into modern settings. This is where the recent inspiration proves to be a better read.

In 2014, Shanower and Rodríguez returned to Slumberland with a new playmate: a boy with the middle name of Nemo. Except this Nemo is not interested in being the Princess’s playmate and has no idea what is going on with his ‘dream travelling’. Shanower does a great job of capturing McCay’s storytelling techniques and reviving original characters from the weekly strips. But it is Rodríguez’s illustrations which will fill your dreams. The same whimsical fantastical imagery creates artwork I want to tear out and plaster all over my walls. This is a delightful read, and definitely worth relaxing with before the upcoming Netflix series Slumberland (release date yet to be announced).