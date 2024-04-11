What are You Reading This Week — April 11, 2024
It’s April, and you know what that means: the weather is all over the place. It feels like we switch seasons several times every day. Immediately after I turned off all the heaters, it began to get frosty. The best solution to this rapidly changing weather environment is layers…and might I suggest including some Book Riot or Read Harder hoodies or shirts in those layers? Bonus: it could help you find other Read Harder challengers in the wild!
This week, I gave some recommendations for Task #8 of the 2024 Read Harder Challenge: “Read a book in translation from a country you’ve never visited.” Feel free to add your own recommendations!
Here’s what I’ve been reading this week. Let me know what you’ve been reading in the comments!
What did you read this week? Let’s chat in the comments!
Check out all the previous 2024 Read Harder posts here!
The comments section is moderated according to our community guidelines. Please check them out so we can maintain a safe and supportive community of readers!
Leave a comment
Become a paid subscriber of Read Harder to add comments.