Travel the World With These International Books In Translation

This is such a broad category that it felt strange putting together a short list of recommendations — there are many thousands of books you could choose from! So don’t take these as the definitive list of books in translation from around the world. I chose books in a variety of genres, leaning towards the speculative. Books in translation are often associated with literary fiction, but they span all genres and formats! I also only chose one book per country, to give you the best chance of a recommendation that matches your travel history.

Let me know in the comments what you’d recommend for this task! What’s your favorite book in translation?