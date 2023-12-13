Book Riot’s 2024 Read Harder Challenge
Gather ’round the interwebs, readers. It’s time to announce the 2024 Read Harder Challenge! This year will be our tenth hosting Read Harder, and we’ve got some special stuff in store this time around. If you’re a Read Harder regular, it’s great to see you again! If this is your first time joining us, welcome to the challenge.
Let’s first go over the basics: the challenge is made up of 24 tasks (an average of two per month) that invite readers to explore formats, genres, and perspectives that might go beyond their reading comfort zones. How you approach Read Harder is up to you: you can read one book per task or count one book for multiple tasks. The point of the challenge isn’t to do the thing one particular way but to push yourself to diversify your TBR. We hope you’ll hold yourself accountable, share your thoughts, and discover a whole bunch of wonderful books you might not have otherwise chosen for yourself. And as always: have fun with it!
Need suggestions for the tasks? Looking for a community to complete the challenge with? Sign up for the Read Harder newsletter! Throughout the year, we’ll provide guidance on each task. On alternating weeks, we’ll be recommending books for every task as well as sharing other interesting readathons and reading challenges from across the internet. Paid subscribers get access to more recommendations as well as community features (starting in January).
As Read Harder has grown and changed over the years, we’ve seen a community of passionate readers spring up around it, scattered across many different social media platforms. That’s why this year, we’re adding a community aspect to the newsletter, where we can share our progress and recommendations with like-minded readers all in one place. Click here to learn more, and get ready to Read Harder with us in the new year.
Click here for a downloadable and editable PDF of the 2024 Read Harder Challenge tasks. Now, let’s get to the tasks!
Read Harder 2024
- Read a cozy fantasy book.
- Read a YA book by a trans author.
- Read a middle grade horror novel.
- Read a history book by a BIPOC author.
- Read a sci-fi novella.
- Read a middle grade book with an LGBTQIA main character.
- Read an indie published collection of poetry by a BIPOC or queer author.
- Read a book in translation from a country you’ve never visited.
- Read a book recommended by a librarian.
- Read a historical fiction book by an Indigenous author.
- Read a picture book published in the last five years.
- Read a genre book (SFF, horror, mystery, romance) by a disabled author.
- Read a comic that has been banned.
- Read a book by an author with an upcoming event (virtual or in person) and then attend the event.
- Read a YA nonfiction book.
- Read a book based solely on the title.
- Read a book about media literacy.
- Read a book about drag or queer artistry.
- Read a romance with neurodivergent characters.
- Read a book about books (fiction or nonfiction).
- Read a book that went under the radar in 2023.
- Read a manga or manhwa.
- Read a “howdunit” or “whydunit” mystery.
- Pick a challenge from any of the previous years’ challenges to repeat!