Book Riot’s 2024 Read Harder Challenge

ThriftBooks – Read more. Spend less. Dive into the literary gems of the year with ThriftBooks list of the Best Books of 2023. Out of millions of books published every year, we chose the top 20 books published this year in Literature, Nonfiction, Children’s, Romance, and Sci-Fi & Fantasy. You will discover new worlds, meet unforgettable characters, and experience exceptional storytelling in these standout titles of the year.

Gather ’round the interwebs, readers. It’s time to announce the 2024 Read Harder Challenge! This year will be our tenth hosting Read Harder, and we’ve got some special stuff in store this time around. If you’re a Read Harder regular, it’s great to see you again! If this is your first time joining us, welcome to the challenge.

Let’s first go over the basics: the challenge is made up of 24 tasks (an average of two per month) that invite readers to explore formats, genres, and perspectives that might go beyond their reading comfort zones. How you approach Read Harder is up to you: you can read one book per task or count one book for multiple tasks. The point of the challenge isn’t to do the thing one particular way but to push yourself to diversify your TBR. We hope you’ll hold yourself accountable, share your thoughts, and discover a whole bunch of wonderful books you might not have otherwise chosen for yourself. And as always: have fun with it!

Need suggestions for the tasks? Looking for a community to complete the challenge with? Sign up for the Read Harder newsletter! Throughout the year, we’ll provide guidance on each task. On alternating weeks, we’ll be recommending books for every task as well as sharing other interesting readathons and reading challenges from across the internet. Paid subscribers get access to more recommendations as well as community features (starting in January).

As Read Harder has grown and changed over the years, we’ve seen a community of passionate readers spring up around it, scattered across many different social media platforms. That’s why this year, we’re adding a community aspect to the newsletter, where we can share our progress and recommendations with like-minded readers all in one place. Click here to learn more, and get ready to Read Harder with us in the new year.

Click here for a downloadable and editable PDF of the 2024 Read Harder Challenge tasks. Now, let’s get to the tasks!