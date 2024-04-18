More Books In Translation To Read for the 2024 Read Harder Challenge
Last weekend was one of my biggest holidays of the year: Dewey’s 24-Hour Readathon. It happens biannually, in April and October, and I have been doing it every year since 2012! This time really snuck up on me, though: I thought it was later in the month. Still, I had a low-key readathon — I definitely didn’t stay up all 24 hours — where I managed to make some progress through some 2024 Read Harder Challenge tasks, so I’m counting it as a success.
Today, I have updates on what I’ve been reading and which tasks I’ve checked off lately. I also want to hear from you! What’s the last book you read and the last task you checked off? Let me know in the comments!
I also have some more recommendations from the comments section for Task #8: Read a book in translation from a country you’ve never visited. Let’s get into it!
